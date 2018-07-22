WWE/MMA News: Kurt Angle explains his stance on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC fight

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle have competed with one another on several occasions in the past

What’s the story?

During a recent Facebook Q&A session, WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Angle revealed his stance on the much-talked-about Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Heavyweight title fight that’s rumored to be taking place next year.

In case you didn’t know…

The UFC put forth one of the biggest MMA fight cards of the 2018 calendar year earlier this month when reigning Light-Heavyweight titleholder Daniel “DC” Cormier faced UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic in a Heavyweight bout with the latter’s title on the line.

Cormier shocked the world by scoring a huge knockout victory over the iron-chinned Miocic, and proceeded to issue a call-out to Brock Lesnar who was in attendance for the high-profile fight that took place during the UFC’s annual “International Fight Week”.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar entered the Octagon and shoved Daniel Cormier, following which both MMA stalwarts engaged in a war of words with one another.

As recently noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all signs point towards Lesnar facing Cormier for the latter’s UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2019.

Regardless, the fact remains that Lesnar is indeed the current WWE Universal Champion who performs for the promotion’s RAW brand.

In reference to the same, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle weighed in with his two cents on the Lesnar vs. Cormier UFC matchup. Angle stated—

“Could be a great fight if it happens. I’d prefer Brock full time in WWE though.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar reentered himself into the USADA (United States Anti Doping Association) testing pool earlier this month and will complete the remainder of his 6-month suspension in January of next year.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lesnar could face Daniel Cormier for the latter’s UFC Heavyweight title in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Lesnar presently holds the WWE Universal title and will defend his title against either Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next month.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

On the other hand, Daniel Cormier is now dealing with a hand injury which he sustained during his UFC 226 fight, and per MMA pundits, is unlikely to compete again until January of next year.

