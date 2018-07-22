Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/MMA News: Kurt Angle explains his stance on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC fight

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
710   //    22 Jul 2018, 23:38 IST

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle have competed with one another on several occasions in the past
Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle have competed with one another on several occasions in the past

What’s the story?

During a recent Facebook Q&A session, WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Angle revealed his stance on the much-talked-about Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Heavyweight title fight that’s rumored to be taking place next year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

The UFC put forth one of the biggest MMA fight cards of the 2018 calendar year earlier this month when reigning Light-Heavyweight titleholder Daniel “DC” Cormier faced UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic in a Heavyweight bout with the latter’s title on the line.

Cormier shocked the world by scoring a huge knockout victory over the iron-chinned Miocic, and proceeded to issue a call-out to Brock Lesnar who was in attendance for the high-profile fight that took place during the UFC’s annual “International Fight Week”.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Brock Lesnar entered the Octagon and shoved Daniel Cormier, following which both MMA stalwarts engaged in a war of words with one another.

As recently noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all signs point towards Lesnar facing Cormier for the latter’s UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2019.

Regardless, the fact remains that Lesnar is indeed the current WWE Universal Champion who performs for the promotion’s RAW brand.

In reference to the same, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle weighed in with his two cents on the Lesnar vs. Cormier UFC matchup. Angle stated—

“Could be a great fight if it happens. I’d prefer Brock full time in WWE though.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar reentered himself into the USADA (United States Anti Doping Association) testing pool earlier this month and will complete the remainder of his 6-month suspension in January of next year.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lesnar could face Daniel Cormier for the latter’s UFC Heavyweight title in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Lesnar presently holds the WWE Universal title and will defend his title against either Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next month.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

On the other hand, Daniel Cormier is now dealing with a hand injury which he sustained during his UFC 226 fight, and per MMA pundits, is unlikely to compete again until January of next year.

What are your thoughts on Kurt Angle’s take regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier? Sound off in the comments! 

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Kurt Angle
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE/MMA News: Ronda Rousey on why she won't watch Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins texted Daniel Cormier immediately...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Brock Lesnar confronts UFC Champion Daniel...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Update on Brock Lesnar possibly fighting...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Update on Brock Lesnar's potential UFC return date
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE and UFC future
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier gives his opinion on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's UFC return
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Cain Velasquez comments on his experience...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us