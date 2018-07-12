WWE/MMA News: Ronda Rousey on why she won't watch Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey recently spoke to TMZSports and the RAW Superstar was asked about the upcoming UFC heavyweight super fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion revealed that she would rather not watch the fight and went on to disclose the reason behind her surprising decision.

Rowdy even opened up about her recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame and if she is looking forward to getting a similar honor in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Daniel Cormier created history at UFC 226 when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the very first round to capture the UFC Heavyweight Champion. With the emphatic victory, DC became only the second man to hold championship belts in two different divisions in the UFC simultaneously, and the fifth man overall to have won two titles In different weight classes.

While the fight itself was thrilling for as long as it lasted, the post-fight drama managed to grab all the headlines. Cormier took to the microphone in his post-fight interview and astonishingly called out Brock Lesnar, who barged right into the Octagon and shoved the newly-crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The physical and verbal confrontation ended with both men being separated, seemingly confirming that a bout between the two is indeed in the works. The hints were confirmed when UFC President Dana White was affirmative to the fact that DC will indeed face the current WWE Universal Champion Lesnar next for the Heavyweight strap. However, when or where it might happen was kept under wraps.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the fight between the two heavyweight monsters, Rousey refrained from giving an opinion regarding the potential bout as she is friends with both of them. She said that she hates taking sides and absolutely hates watching her friends fight inside the Octagon, which is why she might not even watch the highly-publicized fight.

Rousey even spoke highly of Cormier, who she labeled as the greatest fighter currently in the sport. When quizzed about her monumental UFC Hall of Fame Induction, Rousey sent ou a message to all aspiring females out there to never take no for an answer. She added that a future WWE Hall of Fame induction all depends on the WWE management.

What’s next?

Rousey is currently serving a 30-day suspension for attacking Alexa Bliss, Kurt Angle, and two RAW officials. She will, however, be present at ringside for the RAW Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax at Extreme Rules that is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

As for Lesnar vs Cormier, the tentative date for the heavyweight title fight could be anywhere in January after he is deemed eligible fight as per USADA regulations. Lesnar’s ambiguous WWE status will have a big role to play and we’re sure you’re wondering what happens to the WWE Universal title then? Read more here to find out.