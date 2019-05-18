×
WWE/MMA News: WWE star reportedly in talks of signing with Bellator

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
802   //    18 May 2019, 05:23 IST

Bellator MMA is looking to sign another top WWE star
Bellator MMA is looking to sign another top WWE star

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher is certainly a tremendous competitor in the world of professional wrestling, and the UK star also currently holds a 2-0 record in Mixed Martial Arts.

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, Gallagher is apparently in talks with top MMA promotion Bellator.

In case you didn't know...

Gallagher first made his WWE debut as part of the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. Despite being eliminated in the second round, he was supremely impressive throughout the competition.

Having competed for the red brand of Raw in the initial stages of his career, Gallagher was eventually assigned to the 205 Live brand. He soon became a mainstay on the main roster as part of the purple brand.

In 2017, Gallagher turned heel for the first time in WWE and since then has formed an alliance with Drew Gulak on 205 Live. The British star even got an appearance change as part of his heel turn, as he started competing in his full-fledged suit and also started using the umbrella as his weapon.

The heart of the matter

In a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, it was noted that Bellator MMA is interested in signing Gallagher. Given that the former Futureshock Champion is no stranger to the world of Mixed Martial Arts, this would be a beneficial move for both Gallagher and Bellator.

That said, a deal between the two parties has not been confirmed yet. Moreover, no word has been revealed in terms of Gallagher's current WWE contract and how he would be allowed to compete in Bellator while being with WWE at the same time.

Reports suggest that the conflict wouldn't be tough to manage, but it remains to be seen how the resolution takes place.

What's next?

If Gallagher does start competing both in the pro wrestling and MMA, he would be following int the footsteps of Bobby Lashley and Jack Swagger, who are well associated with Bellator. The details of the agreement between Bellator and Gallagher would be keenly awaited by both WWE and MMA fans.

Tags:
Bellator MMA Jack Gallagher
