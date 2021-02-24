WWE Monday Night RAW: 4 Botches you probably missed this week (February 22, 2021)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW showcased the fallout from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where two of the brand's biggest Championships changed hands.

With Fastlane now just weeks away and the buildup to WrestleMania also ongoing in the background, it's easy to see why there were so many botches from some interesting sources last night on RAW.

In recent weeks there have been reports of last-minute changes which could have left several of these stars in a position where they weren't as prepared as they normally are ahead of their matches.

Once again, there were several botches on this week's episode of RAW. Here are just four of the most obvious ones.

#4. John Morrison misses the jackknife cover

pic.twitter.com/vembSFXRoy — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 23, 2021

John Morrison looks to have stepped into the United States Championship picture despite being the man pinned on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber. The former Tag Team Champion took on new US Champion Riddle last night on RAW in a match that was full of awkward moments since it appeared that both stars' styles clashed.

One particular moment came when Morrison delivered a version of an Alabama Slam to the Champion before looking to hold on and go for a jackknife cover. Morrison wasn't able to hold on to the legs since his momentum threw him over Riddle, which meant that he was forced to scramble back to make the cover.

#3. Braun Strowman is out of position so Bobby Lashley has to double his run-up

pic.twitter.com/28NxUdI7ms — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 23, 2021

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley collided in the main event of last night's episode of Monday Night RAW and while it was a short match, it was one that showed that Lashley is behind pushed to the moon in WWE.

Lashley kicked out of Strowman's running powerslam before he was able to recover and win the match following a spear. The build-up to the spear seemed rather awkward before Lashley realized that Strowman wasn't in the right position so he was forced to double his run-up. This also meant that the spear lacked the intensity that Lashley has become known for.

#2. The ending to The New Day vs RETRIBUTION on Monday Night RAW

pic.twitter.com/u6aHWqgKCk — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 23, 2021

Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston have been at odds now for several weeks and this has led to an interesting feud between The New Day and RETRIBUTION. Last night on RAW, RETRIBUTION had the match won, but Ali was once again calling the shots from ringside and cost his team the match.

Kingston was able to recover from the double chokeslam in order to deliver Trouble in Paradise to both T-Bar and Mace, but it was a very scrappy end to the match. It seemed as though RETRIBUTION had no idea where they were supposed to be which led to T-Bar botching his Trouble in Paradise.

#1. Braun Strowman is "clarified" for a WWE Championship match

pic.twitter.com/x9BLTq5Yes — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 23, 2021

It's been a rough year for Braun Strowman already and it's only February. It appears that The Monster Among Men is still hurt that he was omitted from the Elimination Chamber match and made a point of venting his frustrations last night on RAW.

Strowman claimed that he was more qualified than Bobby Lashley for a shot at the WWE Championship, but the former Universal Champion was so annoyed that he actually said that he was "clarified" instead.