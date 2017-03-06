WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 6th March 2017

What can we expect after a blockbuster outing at Fastlane?

Goldberg got the better of Owens on Sunday night

Fastlane is in the books. The pay-per-view will be remembered for a lot of things but going forward, WWE has no more major stops to make before WrestleMania 33. The entire focus of the creative team will be rested upon the granddaddy of them all and what this ensures is some potentially great storytelling from the WWE.

Some segments have already been planned for the show with huge implications and not only this, the way in which the title matches at Fastlane turned out gives WWE room for exciting fallout storylines.

As always, in this preview, we will be looking at the possible developments that could happen this week on Monday Night Raw.

#5 The Seth Rollins recap

We will get a closer look at the injury of Rollins

Rollins appeared last week on Raw and told Triple H that he would be fit in time for WrestleMania. He further ensured that he would go on to face Triple H even if that’s the last thing that he ever did.

WWE has lined up a Seth Rollins segment for Monday Night Raw where they will take a closer look at the rehabilitation process that Seth has been going through.

The segment is going to give us an idea about the seriousness of the injury that Rollins has and at the same time, it is something that WWE would make use of to improve the babyface appeal of Rollins.

If he is indeed fit to have a match at WrestleMania, the segment that WWE has planned on Raw will be a great kick start and if not, then it could set the platform for Triple H to cement his new opponent.