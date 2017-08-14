WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: August 14, 2017

A new challenger will emerge for the Raw Women's Championship.

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 18:03 IST

Who will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam?

Lesser than a week out from the biggest party of the summer, the Red brand gears up in earnest for an all-action encounter on Sunday.

Samoa Joe was instrumental in helping decide the bruising Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman last week, but did he bite off more than he can chew when he choked out the Big Dog?

As we know only too well by now, Roman Reigns doesn't back down from any antagonist — let alone one who specializes in sneak attacks.

Also, with Revival ruled out of their date with the Hardy Boyz at SummerSlam, who will step up to challenge the legendary tag team this weekend?

The Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, is another Superstar in limbo as she awaits the clash between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax on Raw to determine who will emerge as the number one contender for her title.

Covering all these points and more, here is our Preview of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Awakening?

Are the Hardys on the cusp of something special?

With the Revival ruled out of their stipulated bout against the legendary Hardy Boyz at SummerSlam, who will pick up where the Top Guys left off?

Rollins and Ambrose seem to have plenty to deal with between themselves, let alone against Sheamus and Cesaro, leaving — realistically — only the Good Brothers to step up to the plate.

Will Gallows and Anderson sense opportunity and spring up to answer the call? For if they do, and somehow manage to knock off the recently dethroned WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, it could mark the beginning of their ascent back to Tag Team gold.

Regardless, the Hardy Boyz seem to be in the middle of their own metamorphosis. Everyone knew that they were Broken not too long ago; but if the sounds coming out of their camp are anything to go by, will SummerSlam play host to their Awakening?