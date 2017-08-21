WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: August 21, 2017

After SummerSlam, all the momentum gets transferred onto Monday Night Raw.

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 21 Aug 2017, 14:03 IST

SummerSlam was all the rage!

If there were any lingering doubts as to whether Braun Strowman was World Champion material, those were emphatically quelled at WWE SummerSlam.

But that's counting the chickens before they hatch. Braun Strowman's time will surely come. But right now, it's still Brock Lesnar's era.

After an incredibly destructive and hard hitting Fatal Fourway match, the Beast Incarnate survived being slammed through two announcers' table and having one capsized onto him, as he somehow managed to retain his Universal Title.

But after that bruising encounter where all four men left a part of themselves in the ring, how will the chips fall on Monday Night Raw?

A more straightforward fallout, however, will be greeting Finn Balor, whose sinister Demon King persona took even Bray Wyatt out of his element at SummerSlam. What is next in store for the first ever WWE Universal Champion?

And what of Alexa Bliss? The Five Feet of Fury relinquished her Raw Women's Championship to Sasha Banks, who finally managed to break her Brooklyn curse.

Running through all these intriguing developments from SummerSlam, here is our preview of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

What next for Roman Reigns?

How will Roman rebound?

Not only did Brock Lesnar retain his Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he also did it with a clean pinfall victory over Roman Reigns.

So while the Beast Incarnate contemplates his good fortune at pulling off the improbable after coming within hair's breadth of losing the Title, it's back to the drawing board for Roman Reigns.

Will the Big Dog have to fight his way back up to a Title opportunity by continuing his unforgiving feud with Braun Strowman or will he shift his attentions to another Samoan who he's never had the greatest luck with in Samoa Joe?

Meanwhile, as you may have well known, the Undertaker is said to have landed in New York City. While rumours abound as to his purpose there, don't be entirely shocked if the Phenom shows up on Raw to confront the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 33.