WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: July 24, 2017

A new number one contender arises!

A new challenger for Brock Lesnar?

Well, what do you know?

The Great Khali returns to the WWE. Oh, for the life of me.

As though the Indian contingent needed anymore strengthening, they now have a giant bolstering their ranks.

Luckily, that is SmackDown Live's problem to deal with as life on the Red side goes on as per normal... which is anything but normal, to say the least.

WWE RAW Results, July 24, 2017, Live Updates and Commentary

Jason Angle's presentation to the world last week (can we call him that?) left everyone shocked. But now, that feeling has given way to a sense of curiosity. Now the question on everyone's mind is if the boy can wrestle like his father did?

But Roman Reigns has much more pressing issues on his mind, what with the sudden return of Braun Strowman to the fold. Apparently, medical schedules don't mean much to the Monster among Men, who rubbished another lengthy prognosticated layoff to return and wreak havoc.

Except this time, even Samoa Joe would do well to share Reigns' concern.

And will Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, former brothers-in-arms, sort out their issues so that they can once again be on the same page to take on a common foe?

Running through all these points and more, here is our preview of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 A new challenger?

Will we see this again?

Braun Strowman may have stolen the thunder last week when he returned to action in next to no time after being put through the wringer by Roman Reigns, but the question as to who will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship next still remains unanswered.

And it was a match to decide exactly that, that the Monster among Men interrupted. To be fair, he has every right to throw his name in the hat after he pulled off the victory in the Ambulance Match against Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire.

But how will that sit with Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns? Or if they were yet again laid out like they were last week, will it even matter?