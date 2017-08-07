WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: August 7, 2017

This week's episode of Raw promises to be a destructive affair, to say the least.

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 14:31 IST

All hell will break loose!

With WWE SummerSlam only a few short weeks away, the denizens of Monday Night Raw have a point to prove now more than ever.

With most of the matches on the card already being announced, it's all about the momentum going into the big day now. That being said, how will the concerned Superstars fare in the build up to the big event?

Such a question assumes particular importance when Roman Reigns faces Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, with both men perfectly capable of maiming the other and shelving them for an extended period of time.

And while we're on injuries, will the shoulder injury sustained by Bayley against Nia Jax on last week's episode of Raw prevent her from participating at WWE SummerSlam?

Meanwhile, as Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins work on repairing their friendship, who will emerge as the number one contenders to the Raw Tag Team Titles?

Skimming through all of these points of discussion and more, here is our preview for this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Friendship repaired?

Will they ever co-exist again?

It was a heart moving gesture as Dean Ambrose came out to prevent Sheamus and Cesaro from ganging up on former teammate Seth Rollins, only to eat a Brogue Kick for his troubles.

"The Lunatic Fringe" may be outwardly mistrustful of "The Architect", but it would seem that the brotherly bond they once shared is deep-rooted indeed.

But is it enough to get them back on the same page and firing on all cylinders as they look to knock Sheamus and Cesaro off their perch?

The Raw Tag Champions are currently without a clear-cut team to challenge them for their Titles at SummerSlam, and with Rollins' singles victory over Sheamus last week, the former Shield brothers could be in with a shout should they be able to sort out their differences in time and work together.