WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: June 26, 2017

Another epic brawl, another mystery reveal and a Man stands up to a God...

by Aditya Rangarajan

Will it be enough to hold off the Beast?

Braun Strowman’s return from injury way, way ahead of schedule, Big Cass’ earth-shattering reveal that he is the one responsible for the backstage attacks on Enzo Amore and another prospective locker-room-emptying brawl between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar are on everyone’s minds as we inch closer ever closer to Great Balls of Fire.

Now just two weeks from the pay-per-view, both Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar would be looking to maim the other sufficiently so that they arrive at the match physically and mentally compromised. Will Kurt Angle allow that to happen?

And Enzo Amore has an equally imposing battle to fight as well – both against himself and his former Tag Team partner – Big Cass. How will he fare against all the odds?

Speaking of which, after getting infamously flipped over in an Ambulance, Roman Reigns is faced with a tall order himself to navigate the challenge of Braun Strowman again.

Bearing riveting developments in all these storylines and more, here is our preview of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 How will Enzo Amore recover?

Enzo was speechless for once

One mystery was solved last week when it was revealed, heart-breakingly for Enzo Amore, that Big Cass was the perpetrator of the hideous backstage sneak attacks on the diminutive trash talker.

And such was the intensity in the outpouring of scorn from Big Cass that Enzo was left literally in tears.

But as the emphatic big boot made clear, this is no time for him to wallow in self-pity. He has to quickly pick himself back up and be at his fighting best as Cass is fully capable of inflicting further injury on him.

Also, will his social media ‘beef’ against Conor McGregor actually develop into something? Rumours abound that the buccaneering Irishman may even appear on WWE programming shortly.