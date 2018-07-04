WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 2, 2018

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 661 // 04 Jul 2018, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens was feeling "blue" after the port-a-potty he was locked in was tackled off the stage...

The WWE traveled to the midwest for Monday Night Raw this week. This week's episode took place from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

We are just two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules when it takes place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the hometown of both the Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and color commentator Corey Graves.

The card continues to take shape as two more matches were added by the end of this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. We learned that Dolph Ziggler will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Ironman Match; while Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will get to clash on the pay per view as well.

Outside of a couple of segments this week, Monday Night Raw was pretty lackluster as it appears the WWE is holding all of their cards for the go-home show next week when Raw takes place in Boston, Massachusetts.

As always with my report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+, and on the flip side the worst grade one can earn is an F.

Let's kick things off with The Big Dog...

#4 Roman Reigns calls out Bobby Lashley, gets Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre instead

Roman Reigns is picking a lot of fights lately...

With the match against Bobby Lashley not yet official at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw, Reigns came out looking for a fight with The Destroyer. Instead, he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, who were not happy about Reigns saving Seth Rollins last week from their beatdown.

Reigns would strike first, but McIntyre and Ziggler would get the upper hand until Seth Rollins predictably made the save. Though it is cool to see Ziggler and McIntyre in such a big role, this was completely predictable and nothing interesting to note.

GRADE: C

As for the tag match that occurred later in the evening, it was one of the bright spots of the evening. The match itself lasted over 15 minutes with some great action.

Just when Roman was about to get the hot tag from Rollins, The Revival came in and caused the disqualification. This is the absolute best they have booked The Revival since being called up.

GRADE: B