WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 30, 2018

Has Lesnar snapped?

It's hard to believe that SummerSlam is already just a little less than three weeks away, but that is the case. On August 19th, the "Biggest Party of the Summer" will commence once again in Brooklyn, New York.

There was a lot of intrigue going into this week's edition of Raw. With Lesnar being in the building, some thought that Braun Strowman could cash in his Money In The Bank Briefcase and throw the WWE Universal Championship picture into disarray.

In the end, there were no changes to the card and nothing new announced after the smoke cleared on what was a pretty mediocre edition of Monday Night Raw. It's just odd how the combination of SmackDown Live and 205 Live doesn't seem like three hours; while Raw seems to go on for much longer.

Raw had a good 10-minute match with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, a decent 20-minute match with Baron Corbin and Finn Balor, some interesting backstage segments with Brock Lesnar, and that was it for the highlights.

As always with my report card articles, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+, but the lowest grade that one can earn is an F. The final slide is where I will also give my overall grade for Monday Night Raw this week.

Without further ado, let's lead things off with the #1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship...

#5 The Big Dog calls out The Beast

Roman gets another shot at The Beast at SummerSlam...

Roman Reigns kicked off Raw this week by giving props to Bobby Lashley for their match last week, and though he has respect for "Bob", he has zero respect for Brock Lesnar. Right on cue, Paul Heyman comes out to spill his usual rhetoric about Lesnar being a two-sport world champion.

Heyman told Reigns that Lesnar will come out to the ring "when he feels like it" tonight; which didn't sit well with the #1 contender. Reigns ended the promo with saying that he's going to send Brock back to the UFC not as The Beast, but as Roman's b****; which drew a nice pop from the WWE Universe since you don't hear that word being thrown around every week.

This opening segment was okay, but nothing to write home about, it was just there.

GRADE: C

