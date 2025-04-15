WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Unfortunate SHIELD return; top champ attacked backstage (April 14, 2025)

WWE RAW before WrestleMania kicked off with Gunther in the ring, being interviewed by Michael Cole. The WWE Heavyweight Champ was less interested in the interview than mouthing off at Jey Uso and calling him a 'piece of cr*p.'

The fans were chanting 'Yeet, ' and it made Gunther even angrier as the champ declared that he would beat Jey a fourth consecutive time and do what he did to Jimmy. Gunther added that he couldn't wait to call his mother and tell her how he beat the living hell out of Jey and retained the Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results:

Bayley def. Liv Morgan

Rey Mysterio def. Julius Creed

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Penta def. Finn Balor via DQ

WWE RAW Results: Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

Liv Morgan slapped Bayley in the face and ran out of the ring before the latter chased her down and tossed her into the ring. Bayley missed the buckle bomb, and Morgan got a near fall with a kick.

The Role Model got the Bayley-to-belly suplex and almost got the win, but Raquel put Liv's foot on the ropes. Morgan came back with the Backstabber, but Bayley got her with the Jackknife cover and picked up the win.

Result: Bayley def. Liv Morgan

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed

Julius Creed took some big moves early on, but Brutus caused a distraction, and Chad Gable dropped Rey from the ropes as the match went on. LWO got involved as well, and both teams were ejected from ringside by the referee.

Creed was dominating and hit a Frankensteiner and a knee to the face before El Grande Americano showed up and distracted Rey Mysterio. Rey tried to get at El Grande, but Julius used the distraction to roll Rey up. It isn't enough for the win as Rey nails Julius with the 619 and pins him for the victory.

Result: Rey Mysterio def Julius Creed on RAW

Americano attacked Rey after the match, and LWO came out but was taken down as well by the new luchador who totally isn't Chad Gable.

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was trying to play mind games early on and mocked AJ before the latter took him into the corner, but took a big boot. The referee was busy with Kross as Scarlett scratched AJ in the face from ringside.

Kross mocked Styles before being sent outside and taking a baseball slide before dropping AJ on the apron and then over the barricades. Kross looked like he hurt his ankle but then came back with a cheap shot on Styles when AJ backed off.

Kross was ready to get the finisher but missed the Kross Hammer before AJ got the Phenomenal Forearm as Karrion visibly held back with his arms behind his back, letting The Phenomenal One get the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross on RAW

Grade: B+

Logan Paul was out after the match and congratulated AJ for his win before making fun of the Sacramento crowd. Someone in the crowd yelled, 'Go back to Cleveland' before Paul made us watch a promo about himself, listing his accomplishments.

AJ Styles fired back and said that Logan should get in the ring if he was so eager to pick a fight. Kross tried to sneak up on Styles, but the latter took him and Logan both down before getting the inverted DDT on Karrion. Logan used the distraction to get the knockout punch before hitting the Paulveriser and taking Styles out.

Chad Gable was out with American Made and said that his WrestleMania match was cancelled, but El Grande Americano will face Rey Mysterio at the two-night special event instead.

Jey Uso was out next, and after yeeting with the crowd, he said that Gunther's promo showed that he was scared of losing his title. He said that his mom was in the crowd and that he was crashing out but also locked in before going back to yeeting like we're in a TikTok feverdream.

The Judgment Day attacked IC Champ Bron Breakker backstage and sent him into some road cases before running off.

WWE RAW Result: Finn Balor vs. Penta

Finn Balor got the takedown early on and stomped on Penta before dropping the Mexican star on the apron and then outside. Back inside, Balor got a near fall off a Superplex before Penta came back with a backstabber.

They traded Slingblades before Penta hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker off a counter. Balor took the Sacrifice arm snap but countered the Mexican Destroyer.

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito showed up at ringside, and Penta took a slingblade before Balor set up the Coup de Grace. Bron Breakker came out and attacked Finn, getting the match called off.

Result: Penta def. Finn Balor via DQ on RAW

We got a big brawl, and Bron hit spears on all of the Judgment Day, but Penta countered, sending Breakker out of the ring. Penta hit a big dive on The Judgment Day and Bron to the floor before standing tall in the ring.

Grade: B+

IYO SKY was in a short video talking in Japanese about how she was going to retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman was chatting with his best friend CM Punk when Roman Reigns arrived at the arena. Reigns gave Heyman a stare and walked out to the ring as Paul followed but kept his distance.

Once in the ring, Roman ignored Paul as he held out a mic, and the OTC got a mic from the ringside crew instead. Roman asked Paul how the Wiseman could betray him, and Heyman stayed silent as the crowd chanted for CM Punk.

Paul finally spoke and said that it was not betrayal; he was just paying back a favor that he owed. Roman said that the favor was Paul's business, but somehow, the Tribal Chief has to pay the price, which is not something he can stand for.

Ad

Seth Rollins came out on RAW and said that Roman was finally getting the big picture, but it was too little, too late since Rollins would have to end him at WrestleMania. Rollins was sick of part-timers coming back and leeching off the hard work of stars like himself, who were keeping the company alive.

Seth added that favors were a choice and that Paul was choosing CM Punk over Roman Reigns. Roman said that Rollins was right, but he had also made his choice before attacking Seth and taking him out.

CM Punk was out next and attacked Roman before the two traded punches. Roman was sent over the ropes, and Punk went to check on Paul in the corner. It looked like Paul was trying to distract Punk as Roman set up the spear and hit it.

As Punk was taking a beating, Rollins came back with a chair and attacked Roman like he did back in the SHIELD days. After the brawl was over, Rollins stood tall in the ring as RAW went off the air.

