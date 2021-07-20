WWE Money in the Bank 2021: 5 Mistakes that were made 

Money in the Bank saw two new champions crowned as Charlotte Flair walked about RAW Women's Champion and The Usos were able to capture the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It was a night that was main evented by Roman Reigns Universal Championship defense against the Edge before John Cena made his long-awaited return.

The WWE Universe were back and it was clear that the WWE Superstars were happy to be back in front of a capacity crowd for the first time in more than a year. Whilst the whole night was a celebration and signaled the start of a new era in WWE, the night didn't go by without a few mistakes.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at Money in the Bank last night.

#5. Why did Becky Lynch tease a WWE return, again?

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

It's been almost 14 months since the WWE Universe saw Becky Lynchin a WWE ring but Money in the Bank wasn't deemed to be the venue for her return.

Lynch gave birth to her daughter back in December and has since been teasing a WWE return at every major pay-per-view. At The Royal Rumble Lynch tweeted a picture of the entrance curtain, before teasing that she would be part of WrestleMania Night One.

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally pic.twitter.com/1snol8vvTC — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 9, 2021

Last night The Man made it clear that she was in Fort Worth, Texas, and teased that she could take out one of the women in the ladder match and enter herself.

Of course, this didn't happen and the fact that Lynch had once again teased her return meant that the crowd was left chanting "We Want Becky" through the RAW Women's Championship match instead. Despite being at the venue, Becky obviously didn't show up, with WWE opting to have John Cena make his return instead.

Before long this will reach the point where the WWE Universe won't actually care about Lynch's return because it has been milked so much. At some point, she will have to make her return, and the more wind that she takes out of the WWE Universe enroute to her return, the less of a pop she will receive.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush