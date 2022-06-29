WWE Money in the Bank 2022 - 5 Betrayals that could happen - MVP shows his true colors, former Champion returns

Money in the Bank is WWE's final Premium Live Event ahead of SummerSlam, the build-up to the Biggest Party of the Summer officially begins this Saturday night and several stars could change their attitude.

Alliances in WWE are made to be broken, friends one week can turn into enemies the next, several superstars live their lives looking over their shoulders, and Money in the Bank will be no different.

The following list looks at just five betrayals that could happen at Money in the Bank this weekend.

#5. The Usos lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos will battle The Street Profits this weekend at Money in the Bank, but it's been made clear that Roman Reigns will not be part of the show. Without Reigns and Paul Heyman in their corner, the duo will be forced to push forward on their own and The Street Profits could be too much for them to overcome.

As brothers, Jimmy and Jey have a unique amount of chemistry but there is a chance that one of them could cost the other and all it takes is three seconds to be pinned and lose their titles. How long will the two brothers be able to remain on the same page if they lose their Championships this weekend?

#4. The union between Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan comes crashing down

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan could form a formidable tag team if neither woman is successful this weekend. The two women were able to quality for the Money in the Bank ladder match together in a tag team match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. but noted on RAW that it will still be every woman for herself.

This week on RAW, Morgan went on to pin Bliss and took all the momentum going into Money in the Bank, but it will be interesting to see if she can equalize.

If Morgan is the one who is about to win the match and Bliss then takes victory out of her clutches and is instead able to win herself, then this could turn into an interesting storyline between the two women, who will go from friends to enemies in one quick move.

#3. Montez Ford turns his back on Angelo Dawkins

The Street Profits know how to win Championships but their baron spell has been lengthy over the past few months and it's time for the duo to shake things up. If WWE isn't going to turn them heel, then it could be time for them to push in their own direction as singles stars.

This weekend could be seen as their last push towards the titles and if they are unable to defeat The Ones again then the frustration may become too much for Montez Ford, who arguably deserves to be pushed much higher than the tag team division in WWE.

#2. MVP accidentally costs Omos the Money in the Bank contract

Omos could be seen as one of the favorites in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but while the field for the match still isn't full, it's hard to see who will come out on top. The Nigerian Nightmare has been a dominant force and with MVP in his side, he has a much bigger advantage than the other men in the match.

MVP has hindered his clients much more than he has helped them on several previous occasions and that could be the case this weekend. If MVP is injured despite getting involved in the match and this leads to a distraction for Omos, then he could have inadvertently cost him the contract, which could be an argument for him not being at ringside.

#1. Zelina Vega returns and costs Carmella the Championship

With Zelina Vega and Carmella being former Women's Tag Team Champions, the duo have had a shaky alliance as of late and it's unclear if they are currently on the same page. Vega recently underwent a procedure which is why she has been absent from WWE TV, Carmella returned and was able to win the chance to battle Bianca Belair.

Vega could make her return as a heel and cost Carmella the chance to become RAW Women's Champion for the first time, which would inevitably lead to a feud between the two women.

