WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Flops and Hits: Controversy in title match, Liv Morgan pins Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Women’s Championship

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is in the history books. The show featured a handful of incredible moments, including an epic championship match, a fairy-tale victory, and a massive title change hands. We also came across controversial decisions at the recently concluded premium live event that could impact the roster in the coming months.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE Money in the Bank 2022. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit at Money in the Bank 2022: The Usos

The Usos are on a different level at the moment

The Usos may have lost in most of their non-title matches since becoming the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, their latest title defense showed why they are one of the greatest duos to compete inside the squared circle. Jimmy and Jey put their titles on the line against Street Profits in their best match at Money in the Bank.

The slow and calculated attacks in the title bout, coupled with entertaining antics, allowed the champions to successfully retain their gold. Both superstars looked equally strong during the match as they toyed with the hopes of their challengers. Jey Uso has been labeled as a main event star for almost a year, and he proved why the nickname does justice to his talents.

Jimmy Uso was just as crafty in his offense, and their sneak attacks behind the referee earned them extra momentum. Roman Reigns might be the leader of The Bloodline, but The Usos are efficiently carrying the weight of the family's legacy. Fans rightly cheered for The Usos as they held aloft the championships, but all was not done between them and Street Profits.

#2 Hit at Money in the Bank 2022: Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan is the epitome of an underdog on the WWE roster. She competed in the 7-woman battle for Money in the Bank and bested them all. The WWE Universe rallied behind the RAW Superstar as she defied all odds to climb the ladder and get her hands on the coveted briefcase. Morgan has deserved the opportunity for a long time, and this was her night.

Later in the night, Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a highly technical match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet sustained a knee injury in her title match, but she powered through. Morgan saw her opportunity and hastily made her way to the ring to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract.

Ronda Rousey initially managed to hold Morgan to an ankle lock, but the latter fought back. She then used a well-executed roll-up pinfall to win her first championship in WWE.

It was an incredible moment that led to immediate "You Deserve It" chants from fans in the audience. This moment was long in the making and was well worth the wait.

#3 Hit at Money in the Bank 2022: The Street Profits

It will be difficult to top this WWE tag team match

The Usos walked away with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank, but the Street Profits deserve equal, if not more, credit for stealing the show.

Their brilliance transcended their in-ring abilities and brought attention to their story-telling. From taunting the champions to playing on the fans' reaction, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were never less than their opponents.

The match ended in controversial fashion when Jimmy Uso pinned Montez Ford. Technically, Ford's shoulders were not pinned to the mat, which gives the challengers a valid reason to demand a title rematch.

The WWE Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank is a strong contender for match of the year, and no one would mind a sequel. We might see them back in a title bout at SummerSlam.

#4 Flop at Money in the Bank 2022: Omos

Omos might not have been the best fit in this match

As much as WWE wanted to see a giant in the Money in the Bank match, Omos was not the right man for the job. His inclusion seemed pointless as he was either derailing other competitors' momentum or was on the receiving end of the finishers. He wasn't necessarily bad in the match, but someone else could have used the spot.

Instead of Omos, Kevin Owens would have made for an entertaining addition to the Ladder Match. Finn Balor, who recently replaced Edge as the leader of Judgment Day, could have used a good Money in the Bank performance to build momentum. Or AJ Styles could have helped maintain the balance between babyfaces and heels in the match.

#5 Flop/Hit at Money in the Bank 2022: Theory's big win

Theory has a massive opportunity at hand

Another replacement for Omos could have been Theory, who was added to the match at the last minute. He was the eighth competitor to enter a highly entertaining match and went on to win the Money in the Bank contract. It was easy to predict that he would emerge victorious from the moment he entered the match, and his journey didn't disappoint.

While Theory's victory is not wrong, a couple of complications were attached to this decision. It might have been a little too soon for him to win the Money in the Bank contract, as he will now be expected to cash-in during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It is a huge responsibility, but Vince McMahon seems confident in betting on Theory.

If he is not ready for a world championship reign, it could lead to two scenarios. First, he wins the world title and has an underwhelming run; second, he fails in the cash-in.

Both those scenarios could impact his credibility. But to give him the benefit of the doubt, Theory will give his best to repay the trust that has been shown to him by the former WWE Chairman.

Honorable mention from Money in the Bank 2022: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley showed no mercy

Earlier in the night, Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty posed a massive threat to Theory's championship reign, and the latter couldn't find a way around the power on display. Lashley was at his best inside the ring as he fought brilliantly to counter Theory's pace.

The crowd was fully behind the former WWE Champion as he preyed on Theory's arrogance at Money in the Bank. Lashley switched gears in the match's closing moments and eventually managed to hold Theory in a devastating Hurt Lock, forcing the champion to submit. Finally, we saw Lashley smiling through a bloody mouth to celebrate his title victory amidst deafening applause.

Lashley has been entertaining as a babyface, and the WWE Universe has supported him wholeheartedly since his return. He is more confident during his promos and seems genuinely happy with his current run. It will be interesting to see what's next for the newly crowned United States Champion.

