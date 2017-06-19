WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Results June 18th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

WWE Money In The Bank was another great PPV from SmackDown Live.

Hype Bros vs The Colons

This match featured Zack Ryder’s return to team up with Mojo Rawley. The match started off well but lasted a little too long and seemed to drag near the end. It ended with the Hype Bros hitting the Hype Ryder on Primo for the win.

