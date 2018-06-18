WWE Money In The Bank 2018: Analysing and grading each match

Money In The Bank was full of surprises! Let's give every match a grade from A-F.

Rusev, Ronda Rousey and Kofi Kingston were all involved in high-profile matches

The 2018 WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view took place in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday.

Ten matches were on the stacked show, including the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match (Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. Kofi Kingston) and the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match (Sasha Banks vs. Natalya vs. Ember Moon vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch).

Elsewhere on the card, Ronda Rousey challenged Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship and Carmella put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Asuka, while the night began with The Bludgeon Brothers facing The Club in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match on the kickoff show.

AJ Styles was also in a featured match, facing Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing encounter for the WWE Championship, and Seth Rollins’ latest Intercontinental Championship defence came against Elias.

In the other non-title matches on the card, Roman Reigns fought Jinder Mahal and Bobby Lashley finally got his hands on Sami Zayn, while Big Cass took on Daniel Bryan for the second PPV in a row.

In this article, let’s break down every match and decide what was good and bad about this year’s MITB event.

#1 Kickoff show: The Bludgeon Brothers def. The Club (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Harper and Rowan have been Tag Team champions since WrestleMania 34

Match: Despite a strong start and a spirited comeback towards the end, The Club were overpowered by the destructive Harper and Rowan and were defeated inside eight minutes. The finish came when Luke Gallows, having spent five minutes recovering on the outside following an early attack, tagged in and was pinned for the 1-2-3 after being hit with a double-team powerbomb.

Verdict: Kickoff show matches have been largely meaningless in the first half of 2018, so it was nice to see a title match take place before the main show in Chicago. This was a decent opening contest, as you’d expect from these two teams, but it never felt like The Club had a serious chance of getting the victory.

Grade: C