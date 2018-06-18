WWE Money In The Bank 2018: Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey, winners, video highlights, and analysis

Ronda Rousey made her singles match debut at Money in the Bank.

Nia Jax defended her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

It was a matchup that started as a friendly challenge and even Ronda Rousey herself pointed out that there were many more deserving women in the locker room than her when she was approached by Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair told the former UFC Champion to accept the challenge and over the past few weeks, Jax has been able to show her true colors and has made it obvious that she is out to take Rousey's reputation tonight.

Rousey has never had a singles match in WWE and her first one will be tonight for the Raw Women's Championship. There is a chance that there could be a Money in the Bank cash in tonight from new briefcase holder Alexa Bliss or even interference from a number of other disgruntled women in the locker room since there are a number of factors preventing Rousey from lifting the title at Money in the Bank.

Jax entered the ring first despite being the Champion as the commentary team stated that it was another mind game from The Irresistible force. Nia took the advantage from the bell as she showed Rousey into the corner before throwing her across the ring.

Rousey brought out the punches, but Jax replied with a headbutt, a move that would be illegal in the Octagon. The Champion looked to set up for a Samoan Drop, but Rousey reversed into an armbar, Jax then turned this into a sit-out powerbomb before she then fell out of the ring.

Jax set up for the powerbomb, but when Rousey reversed, Nia threw her head first into the barricade before looking for a near fall. The former UFC Champion went back to the punches before Jax easily gorilla pressed the star from her shoulders to the floor. Jax used her strength advantage to ragdoll the former Olympian before locking in a bearhug, Rousey fought out but was then hit with a Samoan Drop.

The Women's Champion went for her leg drop, but Rousey moved out of the way and even managed to avoid a spear in the corner when she sent Nia into the ring post. The Rowdy star locked in the armbar over the rope but was forced to break the hold after the four count, before she climbed the turnbuckle and hit a crossbody.

Nia kicked out with authority and Rousey then laid down a number of punches and a knee to the head, before she delivered a judo throw to the Champion and once again went for an armbar, but Jax reversed it into a pin.

After a modified Rock Bottom, Rousey again tired for her submission finisher, but the Champion tried to fight out of it. Alexa Bliss then invaded the match and hit both women with her case before throwing Rousey into the ring post. Bliss then sent the former UFC Champion over the announce table and stepped back into the ring where she assaulted her former friend with the case.

Bliss cashed in her contract and after a kick to the leg and a DDT, she hit Twisted Bliss to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

