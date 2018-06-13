WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Preview, Predictions, Match Card: 4 Title Matches, 2 MITB Ladder Matches

Which two Superstars will leave MITB with the briefcases?

Pratyay Ghosh FEATURED WRITER Feature 13 Jun 2018, 19:35 IST

WWE Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. Despite a stacked card, the big miss from the show will be the WWE Universal Championship which will next be defended at SummerSlam.

Money In The Bank will feature five title matches and ten matches in total, including both Money In The Bank ladder matches. As of now, it looks like the WWE Championship match will main-event MITB but rumours suggest that WWE could go with Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey as the main-event.

The main attractions of the show, though, are the two Money In The Bank ladder matches as 16 Superstars look to secure two contracts for guaranteed title shots.

Who will leave Money In The Bank with each of the coveted briefcases? Read on to check out our full preview and predictions ahead of the PPV. You can also take a look at the complete match card below.

Full Match Card:

Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman vs The Miz vs Rusev vs The New Day (One Member) vs Bobby Roode vs Kevin Owens vs Samoa Joe (Men's MITB Ladder Match)

Ember Moon vs Charlotte Flair vs Naomi vs Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss vs Natalya vs Lana vs Sasha Banks (Women's MITB Ladder Match)

AJ Styles (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship)

Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey (for the RAW Women's Championship)

Carmella (c) vs Asuka (for the SmackDown Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins (c) vs Elias (for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

Pre-show

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)