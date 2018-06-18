WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Results, Latest MITB Winners & video highlights

A huge MITB cash-in, Released Superstar returns during title match.

Pratyay Ghosh FEATURED WRITER Feature 18 Jun 2018, 08:49 IST

MITB 2018 was one to remember

Money In The Bank 2018 featured 9 matches in total and 4 title matches.

Big Cass vs Daniel Bryan

Cass and Bryan kicked off the show. Bryan had a gameplan from the get-go, going after Cass' knee and cutting him down to size. Cass' power advantage helped him swat Bryan away in the early stages as he sent Bryan crashing into the barricade.

Bryan fought back and hit the Yes Kicks before he hooked Cass' injured knee against the ringpost. Bryan then locked in a Yes Lock but Cass reached the bottom rope. Cass then made another comeback as he booted Bryan in the head, before planting hin face-first into the mat. He followed it up with a Fallaway Slam from the middle rope for another 2-count.

Bryan made his final comeback after this as he locked in the Heel Hook, making Cass tap out again.

Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass