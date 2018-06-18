Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Money In The Bank 2018 Results, Latest MITB Winners & video highlights

A huge MITB cash-in, Released Superstar returns during title match.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature 18 Jun 2018, 08:49 IST
32.44K

E
MITB 2018 was one to remember

Money In The Bank 2018 featured 9 matches in total and 4 title matches.

Big Cass vs Daniel Bryan

Cass and Bryan kicked off the show. Bryan had a gameplan from the get-go, going after Cass' knee and cutting him down to size. Cass' power advantage helped him swat Bryan away in the early stages as he sent Bryan crashing into the barricade.

Bryan fought back and hit the Yes Kicks before he hooked Cass' injured knee against the ringpost. Bryan then locked in a Yes Lock but Cass reached the bottom rope. Cass then made another comeback as he booted Bryan in the head, before planting hin face-first into the mat. He followed it up with a Fallaway Slam from the middle rope for another 2-count.

Bryan made his final comeback after this as he locked in the Heel Hook, making Cass tap out again.

Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass

Page 1 of 9 Next
WWE Money In The Bank Braun Strowman Alexa Bliss
From the WWE Rumour Mill: 3 MITB ladder matches at Money...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on former WWE Superstar's...
RELATED STORY
3 instances that prove John Cena's presence is a curse...
RELATED STORY
10 new ways to cash in The Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on WWE's plans for AJ Styles and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Carmella opens up on James Ellsworth's role in...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Legends that would have been perfect for the MITB...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning pivotal heel turn for RAW...
RELATED STORY
Ranking The Likelihood Of Each New Day Member Entering MITB
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2018: Women's Money in the Bank...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us