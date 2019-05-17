WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 Twists WWE could be planning

Money in the Bank 2019

Money in the Bank is just two days away, and the anticipation is sky-high. It is going to be the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania, and several blockbuster matches are set for the event.

Money in the Bank will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. A total of eleven matches are confirmed for the show. Eight Superstars will be part of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, while the same number of female Superstars will be participating at Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Becky Lynch has an insurmountable task to do on Sunday when The Man will fight twice. The double Champion will defend her red belt against Lacey Evans and the blue belt against Charlotte Flair. The Miz will take on Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match, while Roman Reigns and Elias will lock horns.

The US Champion Samoa Joe will scuffle with Rey Mysterio. Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles will challenge Seth Rollins for the most coveted prize of the red brand. Moreover, Tony Nesse will square off with Ariya Daivari for the Cruiserweight Title. The newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan will take on The Usos.

With some stupendous matches on the card, it is expected to be a great show at the XL Center. Here we discuss four shockers WWE could be planning at Money in the Bank.

#4 Sonya Deville could turn on Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is one of the participants of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Besides Rose, Bayley, Carmella, and Ember Moon will represent the blue brand. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville fought the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match this week, but the former lost the bout.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been a heel duo since their debut on the many roster. Rose is part of the Women's Money in the Bank match and the Golden Goddess certainly has a chance to win the briefcase. However, Rose's spot in the ladder match was gifted by Sonya Deville. Prior to her inclusion in the ladder match, Rose asked Deville to become part of the match but the latter declined the offer.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company already teased a split between Rose and Deville before the Show of Shows. Rose had a feud with then-SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka when the company indicated a rift between the two women. Hence, we might witness a twist at the XL Center and Deville could turn on Rose. They could start a new rivalry if Deville costs Rose the Money in the Bank match.

