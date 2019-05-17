WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans - Raw Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie

Who will walk out of Money in the Bank with the Raw Women's Championship?

Becky Lynch will make history on Sunday night when she pulls double duty to defend both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships against two formidable challengers. Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair have already sent a message to The Man by power-bombing her through a table on Raw and now both women have the chance to take away her Championship gold on Sunday night.

Lynch competed twice at The Royal Rumble where she was defeated by Asuka before she went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and book her place in the WrestleMania main event. This weekend will definitely be different since the dual Champion will be defending both her titles and will be forced to compete one-on-one with two impressive athletes.

The last person to defend two Championships in one night was Seth Rollins back at SummerSlam in 2015 and he was able to retain the World Championship against Sting but lost the United States Championship to John Cena, hopefully, Lynch fairs better on Sunday night.

#5 Lacey Evans becomes the Raw Women's Champion

Lacey Evans could leave Money in the Bank with the Raw Women's Championship

In all seriousness, this is probably the most likely outcome. It isn't yet known which match Becky Lynch will be part of first, but if Lacey Evans is up against Lynch after she has already successfully defended against Charlotte Flair, then it's likely that she will be a weaker opponent and this will help Evans.

It's more likely that Lynch will lose her Raw Women's Championship to Lacey Evans than WWE allowing Charlotte Flair to become a nine-time Women's Champion by winning back her SmackDown Women's Championship. Interestingly, there is a lot of love for Evans backstage in WWE right now too, which means that it's quite likely that The Sassy Southern Belle will be leaving Connecticut with the Championship.

