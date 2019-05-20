×
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 potential finishes for The Miz vs Shane McMahon - Steel Cage Match 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    20 May 2019, 00:49 IST

Who will come out on top inside a steel cage at Money in the Bank?
Who will come out on top inside a steel cage at Money in the Bank?

The Miz and Shane McMahon collide tonight at Money in the Bank after what has been months of issues between the former Tag Team Champions. The Miz and Shane McMahon were on the same page a few months ago before The Miz cost the team the Tag Team Championships back at Elimination Chamber, which later led to their match at WrestleMania.

When The Miz was moved over to Monday Night Raw it was thought that the feud was over, but both stars have continued to invade SmackDown and Raw in recent weeks so that their feud has continued. The issues between the two stars have become so bad now that a steel cage is thought to be the only way that they can finish what they started at WrestleMania.

Despite being locked in a cage, there are still a number of potential outcomes to this match.

#5. The Miz finally defeats Shane McMahon

Will The Miz come out on top at Money in the Bank?
Will The Miz come out on top at Money in the Bank?

Back at WrestleMania, The Miz was defeated by the Commissioner of SmackDown Live after he was suplexed off the top of a structure and pinned. This was as part of a Falls Count Anywhere match which meant that this pin was legal, which is why a steel cage concept has been brought into this feud so that the men will be forced to remain in the ring at all times.

The Miz has been unable to get the upper-hand in their feud over the past few weeks, but today could finally be his chance since Shane McMahon will definitely want to put his body on the line in some way and Miz could then either pin him or escape the cage to finally get a win over his former friend.


