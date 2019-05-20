WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar 'Mr. Money in the Bank'

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 7.38K // 20 May 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast is back and he's Mr. Money in the Bank

So, you guys thought you saw the last of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, dear ladies and gentlemen? You thought that he would go off into the sunset and not be a part of the proceedings after the show?

Well, we regret to inform you that not only is Brock Lesnar back in WWE, he is also Mr. Money in the Bank. Which means that he could potentially cash in on Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

While the future may be uncertain, we know that a lot of fans are not happy with the decision to bestow such an honor upon Brock Lesnar. In fact 'How to Cancel the WWE Network' was trending shortly after Money in the Bank got done.

What did you think of the decision to waste the Money in the Bank contract on Brock Lesnar?

#5 Cash in for a Universal Championship match at Super ShowDown

WWE: fans are the authority now



Fans: we hate Brock Lesnar



WWE: pic.twitter.com/pPQa7tdqeW — World of Pro Wrestling (@WorldOfPW) May 20, 2019

Well, we all saw the ultimate underdog Seth Rollins burn it down at WrestleMania and become the Universal Champion. And now, there's the second chapter of the story to be told. The story of the redemption of The Beast returning to seek revenge and retribution.

This is the likeliest scenario and the most likely site for a rematch is Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Bear in mind that Brock Lesnar became the Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia when Baron Corbin turned on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

Vince McMahon probably believes that a rematch between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar will be a big draw for Saudi Arabia and will have Brock Lesnar cash in his contract on RAW very soon. Whether or not this is a wise decision is anyone's guess at this point in time, but fans seem quite upset.

1 / 5 NEXT