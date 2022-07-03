WWE Money In The Bank 2022: 5 mistakes that happened as part of the show

Money in the Bank began the build-up to WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, known as SummerSlam. The event takes place in around three weeks' time, and this Saturday's event was obviously made to plant some seeds ahead of the show.

The company has two new champions coming out of the show, and Theory will now be seen as the holder of the Money in the Bank contract over the course of the year.

While there were some fantastic moments throughout the event, several left the WWE Universe shaking their heads.

#5. Theory was beaten clean but was still fresh enough to be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match

If WWE was going to see Theory beaten by Bobby Lashley so that he could go into the Money in the Bank ladder match, then there were better ways of going about it. Theory was defeated clean by Lashley, but somehow, despite enduring The Hurt Lock, he was able to recover enough to be part of a multi-man ladder match and walk away with the win.

Lashley may be the new United States Champion, but this completely undersells what he did to Theory in the match and how effective his Hurt Lock is. The match could have ended following a distraction or something that meant that Theory was still fresh for a second bout instead.

#4. Liv Morgan cashed in on the same night to become champion

WWE seems to be following the same plan with the women in recent years since Carmella won the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match on its debut and was able to hold her contract for 287 days. All other women after the inaugural winner have had relatively short reigns as Miss Money in the Bank.

Alexa Bliss opted to cash in her contract the same night she won the ladder match. Bayley waited mere days to cash in on Charlotte Flair, while Nikki A.S.H. waited just one night. Asuka didn't even have to cash in her contract since she was announced as the champion by Becky Lynch the following night.

One of the best parts of Women's Money in the Bank is that it can be teased and doesn't have to be cashed in immediately. This is now gone for another year since Morgan has already cashed in her contract.

#3. No tease from The Street Profits regarding a split

The Street Profits are in the middle of a lengthy run without championship gold. The two stars are destined for greatness as singles stars, but the company has continued to push them into a feud they will never win.

It was believed that a loss last night would end their rivalry with The Usos and allow Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to split and move forward. Instead, Ford was pinned but his shoulders were not down, which means that they will be granted another match and this feud will now be pushed into SummerSlam instead.

#2. There was no big return, instead, WWE added Theory to the Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE had so many options when it came to returns for Money in the Bank. Bayley was reportedly in a place where she could make her return, Zelina Vega could have come back to set up a feud with Carmella, or John Cena could have been the reason why Theory lost his United States Championship.

Instead, Theory lost his title clean, there was no significant return, and the only real headline news was the fact that Liv Morgan cashed in. Rumors that Theory may not face Cena until WrestleMania next year could be one of the reasons why the show panned out the way it did. However, there could have been a show-stealing return to pop the fans instead of a seemingly weird cryptic video.

#1. Ronda Rousey hugged Liv Morgan after she pinned her

Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract merely an hour after she was able to climb the ladder and retrieve the case last night. Morgan's story is about her being an underdog but despite enduring a brutal ladder match; she was still able to come out to the ring and go toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was injured but could still fight before Morgan rolled her up. Rousey has been in WWE since 2018 and has only been pinned by Charlotte and Becky Lynch. This could have been built up so much better and been a much bigger moment for Liv, but instead, it was wasted on the same show and Rousey's build over the past few months has all been for nothing.

Rousey then hugged Morgan following her loss and exited the ring. This was the perfect time to turn the former UFC Champion heel, and WWE completely missed it.

