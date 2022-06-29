WWE Money In The Bank 2022: 5 Potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Carmella - Money in the Bank cash-in, former champion makes her return 

Carmella will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship this weekend at Money in the Bank. Belair was initially scheduled to take on Rhea Ripley, but after The Nightmare was unable to be medically cleared, Carmella was a last-minute substitution.

Carmella herself is a former Money in the Bank winner and a former women's champion. She has never lifted the RAW Women's Championship but isn't a star to be overlooked.

There are several different ways this match could go, and here are just five potential finishes for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship defense against Carmella.

#5. Carmella becomes RAW Women's Champion for the first time at Money in the Bank

Carmella has been part of several championship matches in recent years but has been unable to secure the title. The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE has recently married, had her own reality TV series, and appears to be having a decent push in the company at the moment.

Even though Carmella is seen as the underdog heading into this match, it could be argued that she has always found ways to get what she wants and overcome the obstacles put in her way. Carmella has a lot of friends in WWE and can call in favors if she needs to in order to overcome The EST.

#4. Bianca Belair retains the RAW Women's Championship

The most predictable outcome would be for Bianca Belair to completely dominate Carmella before defeating her with a KOD. The contest wasn't scheduled to happen, so it's unlikely that there will be a title change since Mella is just stepping in to ensure that there is a place on the card for the title defense.

Belair has dominated the women's division, and it's likely that at Survivor Series, it will be Belair vs. Ronda Rousey. This match has been built for months, and The EST of WWE won't be losing her title and ruining these plans at Money in the Bank.

#3. Rhea Ripley interferes in the match to set up a rematch at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley wasn't medically cleared to compete in this match, but that doesn't mean she won't be part of the show. Ripley noted that she was dealing with brain and dental injuries but may still be able to interfere in this match in order to set up a rematch for the title at SummerSlam.

If Carmella wins the title, then Ripley no longer has a claim to a rematch, but if she can interfere in the bout and cause a disqualification finish, she could claim her match at SummerSlam. WWE could then make it a triple threat so she would only have to pin Carmella to become champion.

#2. Zelina Vega returns and costs Carmella the RAW Women's Championship

Carmella returned to RAW last week and was able to win a multi-woman match to secure a shot at Bianca Belair at this weekend's Money in the Bank event. Her former tag team partner Zelina Vega has been teasing her return to the company for several weeks after undergoing surgery but is yet to make her return.

The two women have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months, and it's unclear whether they are friends. This means that it's feasible that Vega could make her return as part of the match at Money in the Bank and cost Carmella her chance to become champion. This could possibly lead to a feud between the two women in the future.

#1. Miss Money in the Bank cashes in her contract to become champion

It's that time of year again when all the champions are put on notice as the winners of the annual Money in the Bank matches are finally let loose. Over the years, several men and women have chosen to cash in their contracts the night they won them with impressive outcomes.

If the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match kicks off the show, then Miss Money in the Bank will have the option of which champion to cash in on since Ronda Rousey will also be defending against Natalya.

It's unknown which woman will be walking away with the contract, but she will be looking at both champions and making a wise decision ahead of both matches.

