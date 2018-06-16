WWE Money In The Bank: 4 Rumours you need to know

Could we see a MITB contract ash-in at MTB itself?

WWE Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois. A stacked 10 match card includes 5 title matches as well the to Money In The Bank ladder matches. As you would expect, the rumor mill is on overdrive ahead of tomorrow's PPV and we'll take a look at some of the bigger rumors in today's article. From the betting odds to the latest from the dirt sheets, we'll take a look at it all. However, I must warn you, there are potentially some spoilers ahead.

#4: Former WWE Superstar returning

Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday at Money In The Bank against Asuka, who's only been beaten once in her WWE and NXT run. Carmella's been supremely confident going in but it's almost unfathomable that Carmella can pick up the win clean at this point.

If rumors are anything to go by, the 'Princess of Staten Island' has a backup plan for tomorrow night. According to the latest rumors, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth looks set to make a return tonight to help Carmella retain her title against the 'Empress of Tomorrow'.

For those who may not remember, Ellsworth started his WWE career as enhancement talent to face Braun Strowman but was later signed to the blue brand. After his storyline with Ambrose and Styles, Ellsworth slid into the role of Carmella's lackey before being released last year. During his run with Carmella, Ellsworth helped Carmella to win the first ever Women's Money In The Ladder match and Ellsworth returning tonight to help her would be poetic in a way.