×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Money in the Bank: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should not have won the Ladder Match

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
560   //    20 May 2019, 22:48 IST

Mr. Money in the Bank
Mr. Money in the Bank

The WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match is among the most interesting events in the WWE. Multiple Superstars almost rip each other apart in order to win the MITB contract that guarantees them a shot at the title at any place and at any time.

This year, there were a lot of twists surrounding the Ladder Match. At first, Braun Strowman lost his place in the match after being defeated by Sami Zayn with the help of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre last week on RAW.

However, just moments before the MITB Ladder Match, Sami Zayn was attacked and had to be hospitalized. As a result, he lost his place in the Ladder Match and main event started with 7 Superstars instead of the supposed 8.

But then, right at the very end, just as Ali was about to unhook the briefcase, Brock Lesnar appeared and went on to grab the contract to end the night as Mr. Money in the Bank.

It was a move that shocked everyone and was not really a good one – and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Insult to the other Superstars

It was an incredible match
It was an incredible match

The MITB was an excellent PPV where almost every match was incredibly good. The Ladder Match – which was the main event – was perhaps the best of the lot as all the Superstars put their bodies on the line to give a hell of a performance.

But then, right at the very end, Lesnar came in and didn’t drop any sweat as he claimed the contract. All the hard work by the other Superstars to put on a spectacle was instantly ruined with Lesnar’s win.

Had Lesnar been in the match from the very beginning, his win wouldn’t have felt as entitled as it does now. However, this was just another instance of Lesnar being spoon-fed another opportunity.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar
Advertisement
5 Reasons Brock Lesnar winning WWE Money In The Bank is a huge mistake
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar could cash his Money In The Bank contract for Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
Why Brock Lesnar should lose his WWE Money in the Bank contract cash-in match 
RELATED STORY
2 reasons Brock Lesnar should cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins and 2 he should cash-in on Kofi Kingston 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar winning the MITB Ladder Match was the right move
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar 'Mr. Money in the Bank'
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 controversial things which should not have happened
RELATED STORY
5 options for Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho ridicules Brock Lesnar and WWE after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us