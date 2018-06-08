WWE Money in the Bank - By The Odds

We break down each competitor in this year's 2018 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, by their Las Vegas odds of winning the coveted prize.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018

We break down each competitor in this year's 2018 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, by their Las Vegas odds. Starting with the female Superstars and finishing with the male Superstars, each competitor is ranked in order of their overall odds of winning the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.

Women's MITB match

8. Naomi

Vegas Odds: 20/1

Why She Will Win: Naomi is fighting to increase her relevance. Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Natalya last August, Naomi has rapidly fallen down the championship contender rankings. More than any other competitor, Naomi needs to achieve victory to stay afloat on the increasingly competitive SmackDown roster.

Why She Won't: Naomi is simply an afterthought in the SmackDown Women's Division. Dwarfed by superior in-ring talent and fellow Superstars who have actually been given creative direction and relevance, she has little chance of winning an event as significant as Money in the Bank.

7. Lana

Vegas Odds: 9/1

Why She Will Win: As The Ravishing Russian so often reminds us, "Lana is the best. Lana number one." Lana is riding a wave of popularity as a part of the Rusev Day stable. Along with husband, Rusev, and the vocally masterful Aiden English, Lana may just be exactly what the SmackDown Women's Division needs.

Why She Won't: Lana may be a fun token to her husband's zaniness; but, she better serves as a compliment than as a serious solo competitor. While Lana & Rusev have pushed to be the very first Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank, with a stellar field of worthy Superstars ahead of them, it just won't happen this year.