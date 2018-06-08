Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Money in the Bank - By The Odds

We break down each competitor in this year's 2018 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, by their Las Vegas odds of winning the coveted prize.

Michael McClead
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 22:58 IST
941

WWE Money in
WWE Money in the Bank 2018

We break down each competitor in this year's 2018 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, by their Las Vegas odds. Starting with the female Superstars and finishing with the male Superstars, each competitor is ranked in order of their overall odds of winning the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.

Women's MITB match

8. Naomi

2017 WWE SummerSlam

Vegas Odds: 20/1

Why She Will Win: Naomi is fighting to increase her relevance. Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Natalya last August, Naomi has rapidly fallen down the championship contender rankings. More than any other competitor, Naomi needs to achieve victory to stay afloat on the increasingly competitive SmackDown roster.

Why She Won't: Naomi is simply an afterthought in the SmackDown Women's Division. Dwarfed by superior in-ring talent and fellow Superstars who have actually been given creative direction and relevance, she has little chance of winning an event as significant as Money in the Bank.

7. Lana

Maria Menounos Joins WWE And SGK To Host Free Mobile Mammograms

Vegas Odds: 9/1

Why She Will Win: As The Ravishing Russian so often reminds us, "Lana is the best. Lana number one." Lana is riding a wave of popularity as a part of the Rusev Day stable. Along with husband, Rusev, and the vocally masterful Aiden English, Lana may just be exactly what the SmackDown Women's Division needs.

Why She Won't: Lana may be a fun token to her husband's zaniness; but, she better serves as a compliment than as a serious solo competitor. While Lana & Rusev have pushed to be the very first Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank, with a stellar field of worthy Superstars ahead of them, it just won't happen this year.




Page 1 of 6 Next
WWE Money in the Bank The Miz Natalya Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Best and Worst
WWE Rumor Mill: Big Spoiler About Money in the Bank Results
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Early betting odds for Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected Money in the Bank Winners
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks WWE could pull at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match predictions
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Superstars Most Likely to Win the Men's Money...
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
4 Candidates to Win the Men's Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Which New Day member will wrestle at...
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us