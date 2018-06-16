WWE Money in the Bank - Final Card & Predictions

Match by match, we break down this year's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and offer our predictions as well.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018

While WrestleMania is essentially WWE's Super Bowl, it also serves as it's reset button, bringing one full season of wrestling to a close while essentially ushering in a new one. While WrestleMania is arguably WWE's reset button, Money in the Bank is the testing ground for the year's new era of wrestling. As the first big pay-per-view after WrestleMania with potentially drastic consequences, Money in the Bank serves as one of the year's most must see cards.

This year proves to be no less consequential. Ronda Rousey will see her first singles match and opportunity for WWE gold, as she faces off against RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Roman Reigns attempts to settle the score with Jinder Mahal and once again reclaim WWE supremacy. This year is the second in a row to feature both a Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Each are sure to shake things up for the next year to come. Elias will attempt to prove he's more than just a musical act, as he clashes against Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Asuka will try to do what she couldn't against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania; come home with the SmackDown Women's Championship. Both Daniel Bryan & Bobby Lashley hope to shut the mouth's of their respective heel opponents, Big Cass and Sami Zayn. Shinsuke Nakamura hopes that a Last Man Standing Match will even things out for him, as he once again faces WWE Champion A.J. Styles.

