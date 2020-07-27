WWE 'more than likely' to run Evolution 2 in 2020 and many inside the company consider it a 'no brainer' (Exclusive)

Critically, WWE Evolution was a huge success back in 2018.

It was a breakout moment for women in professional wrestling everywhere as WWE, the biggest wrestling promotion on the planet, finally had an all-women's pay-per-view.

You'd think given the quality viewing that PPV gave - including a Match of the Year contender between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch - that WWE would have made it an annual deal.

However, 2019 passed without an event and now, during the pandemic era of no fans, it's been reported WWE is plotting running a second Evolution in and around SummerSlam.

However, without names like Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and perhaps even Charlotte Flair able to lead the show, does it make sense to do it now?

Sources told me that WWE is indeed exploring the possibility of Evolution 2 and given how easy it would be to run at the Performance Center, it seems like simple, low-cost content to produce during this difficult time.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte stole the show

WWE will continue exploring the idea of going to Saudi Arabia to fulfill their agreement before the end of 2020 and if they do, it makes it even more likely that they would run Evolution 2 right after it.

WWE knows the goodwill the event brings with the fans and many inside the company feel running a second show is a 'no brainer'.

I've spoken to several women on and off the record in WWE about an Evolution 2 and they all say they are being vocal about pushing for it.

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon has been a major driving force behind the women in WWE

Stephanie McMahon told me last December:

"It is [Evolution 2] certainly something that we are pushing for. There’s no official announcement just yet and yes, there were a lot of balls in the air and wheels in motion in terms of this year and, of course, one of the big focuses was on our event in Saudi Arabia and having our women being allowed to perform.

"I’m hopeful to have an announcement on an Evolution 2, but there is nothing official to announce just yet."

Stephanie McMahon tells me Evolution 2 didn't happen due to scheduling, but mainly making sure the women got on the Crown Jewel card to make history.



No announcement at the moment, but they're pushing for it to happen. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 18, 2019

When I spoke to Becky Lynch in July of last year, she dismissed claims the show wouldn't work without star power, something that's ironic given that she is now spending time away from wrestling.

Becky Lynch has become one of the biggest stars WWE has regardless of gender

“Oh, absolutely! First and foremost, it was one of the best pay-per-views of the year. And that’s not me being biased, that’s a fact,” Lynch confidently stated. "

“It had Match of the Year on it, including yours truly."

"Absolutely, I don’t see any reason why not. I think we have a strong enough women’s division [without Rousey], as long as they tell the stories around us and let us go. And… that’s all I’ll say.”

In November of last year, Natalya spoke to me about an Evolution 2 right after contesting the first women's wrestling match ever in Saudi Arabia.

Natalya was the victor of the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia

“I think there are some incredible opportunities coming up for the girls and I absolutely, 100% know for a fact that there will be an Evolution 2 – right around the corner," Natalya said.

Of course, that hasn't come to pass yet and it is believed that WWE had some tentative plans around the end of the year, but scheduling made things difficult.

Now, given that their schedule has been stripped right back, it's believed by many inside the company that now is a perfect time and it's 'more than likely' it will happen in 2020.