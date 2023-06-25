WWE needs to avoid these 3 Vince McMahon Money in The Bank mistakes in 2023

WWE Money in The Bank 2023 is less than a week away. The build-up to the London Premium Live Event hasn't been the most blockbuster, but it has accomplished its goal, which is to get fans excited.

The ladder matches are stacked with fan favorites on the cusp of breaking out, while The Bloodline Civil War promises incredible drama. The rest of the card is solid, with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor going to war while Cody Rhodes aims to teach Dominik Mysterio some manners.

If treated right, the event (especially the ladder matches) could set up great things for the company's future.

That's why WWE must avoid these three mistakes that became a hallmark of Vince McMahon's MITB booking over the years.

#3. Overlooking the obvious choice for the sake of a swerve result was a Vince McMahon staple

Over the years, Vince McMahon made a habit of going against the fans' favorite to win the Money in The Bank contract. Baron Corbin, Otis, Nikki A.S.H., and Austin Theory were favored at the expense of beloved stars like Aleister Black, Naomi and Sami Zayn. This left a bitter taste in fans' mouths and caused them to reject the winners.

That's why sections of the WWE Universe are fearing the worst after Logan Paul's addition to the 2023 edition. The Maverick possibly stealing a march on huge favorite LA Knight to win the briefcase may go viral on social media, but it might kill many fans' interest in the contract going forward.

WWE must give the fans exactly what they want, especially with MITB's fan perception having taken a nosedive in recent years.

That means avoiding this notorious Vince McMahon mistake at all costs

#2. WWE must avoid Vince McMahon's habit of booking the Money in The Bank winner weak

Another classic Vince McMahon booking pattern regarding Money In The Bank winners was booking them weak before cashing in.

This one made sense in a way since it increased the shock factor when the briefcase was cashed in, leading to a greater reaction. Aside from that, MITB is suited to up-and-coming heels, who generally lose a lot.

However, a few problems arose from this approach, including damaging the contract holder's believability as a champion. It also made the deposed champion look weak, especially when they failed to reclaim the title in a rematch. However, those who suffered the biggest damage were the winners who went on to have unsuccessful cash-ins as their momentum vanished.

Should WWE wish to avoid burdening its 2023 MITB winners with the same ridicule that rained down on Baron Corbin and Austin Theory, this Vince McMahon booking pattern must become history.

#1. WWE must resist the Vince McMahon-esque urge to put the Money in The Bank contract on big names who don't need it

One of the biggest criticisms of Vince McMahon's final years as WWE's head booker was the perceived inability to build stars. Although he had an undeniable hand in making megastars of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and more, fans felt he missed the boat with many others.

One of his most-criticized booking tendencies was putting the MITB contract on established stars when younger stars were ready to be made. Think Brock Lesnar over Mustafa Ali in 2019, Asuka over Shayna Baszler in 2020, and more.

To the established megastars, the contract was another trophy to bolster their future Hall of Fame resumes. One could even say their names boosted the contract's prestige.

To the potential breakout stars, however, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capitalize on their momentum and make megastars of them. Having missed their chance, most never returned to these heights and were confined to permanent mid-card status. All because of The Chairman's tendency to prefer proven performers holding the case, which is meant to be a star-making device.

