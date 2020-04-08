Why WWE needs more Boneyard and Firefly Fun House style matches (Opinion)

The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches created WrestleMania moments, and WWE should do more in the future.

WWE did a great job with the cinematic presentation of both matches.

The Boneyard Match created a WrestleMania moment

Despite the circumstances, WrestleMania 36 has some memorable moments that fans will be talking about for quite a while. Two of the most memorable matches on the card were the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and the Undertaker, as well as the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and The Fiend. Based on the fan reaction, WWE should do more cinematic matches like this going forward.

It’s important to remember that had WrestleMania gone on as normal, Styles vs Undertaker and Cena vs. Wyatt likely would have been regular matches, and as a result, may not have been as good. The Boneyard match allowed The Undertaker, who was essentially in his Big Evil gimmick, to cover up his limits that would have been exposed had it been a regular match. On the other hand, the Firefly Fun House match, which was more like a segment than a match, allowed Cena to not take a bump, which he likely can’t due to his acting career.

The two segments not only covered up any flaws that would have been exposed in a regular environment, but it gave fans two memorable WrestleMania moments.

These types of cinematic matches can also extend the career of the Undertaker. Many fans have been wanting him to retire for years now, but after this weekend, some have said that they wouldn’t mind seeing him wrestle for five more years in these types of matches.

The Undertaker looked great Saturday night, and him doing these types of matches allows for WWE to cover up his limitations in the ring, while getting some more mileage out of the character.

The Firefly Fun House also made The Fiend look stronger, as Bray Wyatt has always been known for his great promos, but when it comes to the match, often doesn’t deliver. There are excepttions such as his matches with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

WWE needs to do more of these kinds of things going forward. Not only does it give fans a breath of fresh air from the normal, but it allowed for some out of the box thinking and allows everyone involved to show off their creativity.

Another thing matches like these can do is that it can allow legends that can still take bumps, like The Rock, to return and partake in them. Aside from his busy movie schedule, another reason why Rock doesn’t appear and compete more in the ring is that he can’t take bumps due to his acting career, much like Cena. With a cinematic like match, it can allow him and other possible legends to return and compete, but not take as many bumps, which would be done by stunt doubles. The best part to is that they don’t have to be called Boneyard of Fun House matches, it can be called anything but still serve the same purpose.

On the other hand, they can’t do too many of these types of matches because they will become less special and fans will sour on them quick, just like what happened when gimmick matches such as Elimination Chamber, TLC, and Hell in a Cell became an actual Pay per view. The Final Deletion match in 2016 between the Hardy Brothers kicked off these types of matches in earnest, now WWE can build on that and the two we had at WrestleMania and continue to improve on them going forward.