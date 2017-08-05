WWE News: WWE makes a huge Network announcement that also includes CM Punk

The WWE Network is about to get even better, with MORE classic content!

Dynamite additions coming Monday!

It was announced on WWE.com that there will be a ton of new additions coming to the WWE Network, beginning Monday, August 7th.

Starting this coming Monday, WWE Network subscribers will be able to enjoy a ton of great new content, including the following titles:

Kurt Angle: It's True, It's True!

Kurt Angle fans can re-live all of his historic contributions!

As a part of the WWE Network Collections Series, the latest addition will be "Kurt Angle: It's True, It's True!"

Angle fans will be able to take a trip down memory lane as this Network Exclusive will feature everything from his 1999 debut, to the current-day RAW General Manager status. Also on tap for this program, fans will revisit some of Kurt's most iconic matches against the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and of course, Brock Lesnar, just to name a few.

Join Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker as they speak candidly about the Olympic Hero and what he has meant to the sport of professional wrestling.

WWE Hidden Gems

Hidden Gems will feature some rarely, as well as never-before seen content!

The next addition to the WWE Network on-demand library will be part three of the WWE Hidden Gems series.

In this series, you will see some of the most exclusive, as well as never-before seen footage from the WWE Network archives! Included will be content such as an unaired classic between Seth Rollins and Cesaro.

Also, you will enjoy an epic no-disqualification bout where The Rock defends his WWE Championship against Triple H. There will also be some rarely seen classics, such as The newly inducted WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Rock-n-Roll Express vs. The British Bulldogs.

A section titled Hellooo Punk! will review the Cult of Personality's first televised appearance against Val Venis.

New Classic Content

Fans will love this blast from the past!

Finally, nostalgic fans of old-school wrestling will definitely enjoy the upcoming additions being added to the Classic Content section.

The newly added Classic Content will focus on old school footage from three of the most historic wrestling venues of all-time. There will be classic matches revisited from the historic Boston Gardens. Fans will get to see some epic footage from Boston, such as a tag team match featuring Hulk Hogan and George 'The Animal' Steel teaming up to battle Adrian Adonis and Macho Man Randy Savage.

There will also be some incredible footage from the Philadelphia Spectrum, including Bob Backlund defending his title against Big John Studd, as well as a classic tag team action featuring The Wild Samoans and much more!

Also, there will be some great footage from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, which will include Jake 'The Snake' Roberts vs. 'Ravishing' Rick Rude, as well as a title match featuring WWF Champion Macho Man Randy Savage defending his strap against Andre The Giant.

All of this, plus MUCH more coming to the WWE Network this Monday, August 7, 2017. As always, if you're not currently a WWE Network subscriber, you can now get your first month free. Just log on to the WWE Network for further details!

Coming in September, there will be newly added content featuring The Undertaker, Sting and more historic content from World Class Championship Wrestling, ECW and WWF old school footage from the early-to-mid 1980's.