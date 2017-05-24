WWE New: WWE 2K18 release date officially announced

What will be in store for WWE gamers when WWE 2K18 is released?

The model released by Pixelgun Studios of AJ Styles

What’s the story?

WWE has sold millions of units with the latest 2K release and WWE 2K18 is scheduled to arrive before the winter. Per 2K’s earnings reports, WWE 2K18 has been confirmed for release this fall.

.@2K announced as part of its earnings reports that #WWE2K18 is officially confirmed to release this fall. https://t.co/Tp9VGe1LWY pic.twitter.com/Xn0dHq9RS6 — WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) May 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE have been in the video game business since 1989 when the company released WrestleMania for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since that time, the WWE have released a multitude of games with the latest video game being WWE 2K17.

THQ used to be responsible for the release of WWE video games, but the publishing rights were acquired by Take-Two Interactive following THQ’s file for bankruptcy. THQ is the company responsible for producing Grand Theft Auto, BioShock, the NBA 2K series, and several other games.

Pixelgun Studios, the company that scans wrestlers for WWE video games, released a 3D model of AJ Styles that was rumoured to be the updated version of the character for 2K18.

The heart of the matter

According to the Take-Two Interactive News Release, net revenue for the company grew 52% to $571.6 million, as compared to $377.2 million in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

The report claimed some of the biggest contributors to this boost in revenue were Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K17 and WWE 2K17. The news of WWE 2K17’s contribution to the boost in sales is interesting, considering the relatively low sales the game experienced in the first week.

In the first week of sales, WWE 2K17 sold approximately 490,000 units. In comparison to the past two years, WWE 2K17 sold about 40,000 fewer units than WWE 2K16 and about 85,000 units less than WWE 2K15.

Despite this initial setback, WWE 2K17 has sold 3 million units thus far.

What’s next?

With the release date for WWE 2K18 confirmed, fans will now speculate as to what features the company will include, to entice more fans to buy the game this fall.

Author’s Take

WWE 2K games typically are released around September or October, so this news seems to confirm the production of 2K18 is on track. Hopefully, the WWE includes the right wrestlers and features to ensure 2K18 is just as successful as its predecessors.

