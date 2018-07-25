WWE News: New #1 Contender for the WWE Championship revealed on SmackDown Live

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News

The WWE Champion got an unexpected surprise on Smackdown Live

At SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against The Destroyer, Samoa Joe.

The Phenomenal One walked out to meet his challenger for SummerSlam on SmackDown Live tonight. As AJ Styles signed the contract in the middle of the ring, he waited to see who he would be facing in Brooklyn. However, Joe took an unexpected opportunity, thanks to James Ellsworth, to sneak up behind the champ and choke him out before signing the contract.

After the assault, Joe told Paige that he wanted to send AJ Styles a message, and that him beating up the current WWE champion was "phenomenal".

Samoa Joe has been running through the competition on SmackDown Live and took out R-Truth in a little over a minute on tonight's episode. While he may not have emerged from Money in the Bank with the coveted briefcase, Joe has impressed SmackDown Live's general manager enough to warrant a title shot. With his eyes now on the WWE Championship, could the Samoan Submission Machine walk out of SummerSlam with a new prize around his waist?

Who do you think will win the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam? Tell us in the comments below!