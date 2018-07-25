Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: New #1 Contender for the WWE Championship revealed on SmackDown Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
727   //    25 Jul 2018, 07:10 IST

The Phen
The WWE Champion got an unexpected surprise on Smackdown Live

At SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against The Destroyer, Samoa Joe.

The Phenomenal One walked out to meet his challenger for SummerSlam on SmackDown Live tonight. As AJ Styles signed the contract in the middle of the ring, he waited to see who he would be facing in Brooklyn. However, Joe took an unexpected opportunity, thanks to James Ellsworth, to sneak up behind the champ and choke him out before signing the contract.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

After the assault, Joe told Paige that he wanted to send AJ Styles a message, and that him beating up the current WWE champion was "phenomenal".

Samoa Joe has been running through the competition on SmackDown Live and took out R-Truth in a little over a minute on tonight's episode. While he may not have emerged from Money in the Bank with the coveted briefcase, Joe has impressed SmackDown Live's general manager enough to warrant a title shot. With his eyes now on the WWE Championship, could the Samoan Submission Machine walk out of SummerSlam with a new prize around his waist?

Who do you think will win the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam? Tell us in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
SK's Take on Samoa Joe teasing a WWE Championship match...
RELATED STORY
10 Potential Opponents for AJ Styles at SummerSlam 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumours that should come true, and 5 that shouldn't
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles to face dream opponent at...
RELATED STORY
10 matches WWE could make for an all women's PPV
RELATED STORY
3 matches that must happen at WWE Summer Slam
RELATED STORY
3 biggest WWE creative mistakes post WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who probably won't renew their contracts...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent for AJ...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us