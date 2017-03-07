WWE News: Number 1 contender's match between Cesaro-Sheamus and Enzo-Cass announced

Next week, both the teams face each other to find out who gets a title shot against The Club at Wrestlemania.

by Riju Dasgupta News 07 Mar 2017, 14:20 IST

Mick Foley made the match after a backstage brawl broke out

What’s the story?

After breaking up a backstage brawl that happened in the aftermath of the Raw Tag Team Championship match between the Champions The Club and Enzo & Cass, Raw General Manager Mick Foley made a big match for next week’s episode.

Enzo and Cass would be facing Sheamus and Cesaro, with the winners going on to face The Club at Wrestlemania 33 for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In case you didn’t know...

The Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Club) took on Enzo and Big Cass at WWE Fastlane for the Raw Tag Team Championships. While Enzo Amore got his foot on the bottom rope in time to survive a pinfall attempt by Anderson, Gallows flicked it off to allow his team to pick up the win.

This led to a rematch on Raw, where Cesaro and Sheamus came to ringside. During the course of the match, Enzo Amore would knock off a cup of coffee from Cesaro’s hands spilling it all over him. This led to an all-out brawl which even continued backstage, forcing the Raw General Manager- Mick Foley to make this decision.

The heart of the matter

The Tag Team division on Raw has been paper-thin, and this is another way to get a program from all three of these teams leading up to Wrestlemania. Other teams on the roster, such as The Shining Stars and The Golden Truth are too far down the ladder to be seen as serious competitors.

Also, The New Day are hosting the event. After this program eventually ends, we presume that some team from NXT will be brought in to spice things up in the current roster.

What’s next?

Next week, Cesaro and Sheamus will lock horns with Enzo and Cass to determine who goes on to battle The Club for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

We don’t see there being a clear winner in next week's match, right now. We predict a multi-team match at Wrestlemania, where the most ‘over’ of all three teams- Enzo and Cass finally have their big moment with a big win.

For all their acclaim, this team has never held the titles, both in the main roster and in NXT. While WWE has been teasing dissent between Enzo and Cass, we suppose it’s just a build-up to their victory!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com