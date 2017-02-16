WWE News: #1 contender's match for NXT Women's Championship announced for next week

Who will be Asuka's next victim...er, challenger?

NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka

What’s the story?

On Wednesday night’s episode of NXT, a #1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s Championship was put together for next week’s episode.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka is now the longest reigning singles Champion in NXT history, having passed Finn Balor’s 292-day NXT Championship reign to claim that record, and has held the championship for 321 days as of today. She still trails the 364-day reign of The Ascension as NXT Tag Team Champions for the longest overall reign in the brand’s history.

Should Asuka make it to NXT Takeover: Orlando as the champion, she would claim the overall record.

Asuka successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship at Takeover: San Antonio on January 28, 2017, beating Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay in a Fatal Four Way to retain her championship.

While Nikki Cross has been quiet from an in-ring standpoint on NXT since Takeover: San Antonio, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have found themselves feuding with Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan got to pick any partner she wanted to face the “Iconic Duo,” and she chose Ember Moon. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the match.

The heart of the matter

On tonight’s episode of NXT, General Manager William Regal announced a triple threat match for the spot of number one Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship for next week’s episode (February 22nd, 2017). He decided to make the match based on how the NXT Women’s Division has been heating up recently.

He announced the participants this evening just before the main event started. Peyton Royce will take on Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match and the winner of that match will be guaranteed a match with Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship the following week (March 1st, 2017).

What’s next?

The number one contenders’ match will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, as Ember Moon faces Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan under triple threat rules.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s likely that Royce or Morgan wins the match next week, as we don’t feel that they would want to have the long awaited showdown between Asuka and Ember Moon until NXT Takeover: Orlando. However, it will be interesting to see how they get there from here.

Regardless of the outcome of next week’s number one contenders’ match, the victor will have quite the mountain to climb. Asuka still has not been pinned or forced to submit in NXT. Who will be Asuka’s next challenger? Find out next week on NXT and keep your eyes glued here for any updates on this situation as they happen.

