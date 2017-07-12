WWE News: #1 contender’s match for Women’s Championship added to WWE Battleground

The match was announced on SmackDown Live.

Naomi’s run as SmackDown Women’s Champion may be heading towards an end

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on the latest episode of the show that a five-way elimination match would take place at Battleground to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In case you didn’t know…

Four out of the five women who will compete in the #1 contender’s match at the Battleground pay-per-view took part in tag team action on tonight’s episode of SD Live. The team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch squared off against Tamina and Natalya.

Lana, who will also participate in the match at Battleground, was ringside during the closing stages of the tag match and provided a distraction which allowed Natalya and Tamina to pick up the victory.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi approached Shane McMahon on the show to ask who she would defend her title against. Before he could respond, Charlotte Flair interrupted and tried to make a case for herself followed by Becky Lynch, Tamina, Natalya and Lana.

This prompted Shane to announce a five-way elimination involving all 5 superstars at Battleground to determine who would compete against Naomi for her title at SummerSlam.

What next?

The SmackDown women’s division is set to receive another boost courtesy of the five-way elimination match made by ‘Shane-O-Mac’. Going by the kind of action we have seen from women superstars in recent times, this match will surely be a thrilling affair.

The champion, meanwhile, will be watching closely to find out who will be challenging her for the title at SummerSlam. However, to add to that, Naomi will also have the threat of Ms Money in the Bank, Carmella, to contend with.

Author’s take

The addition of superstars like Charlotte Flair to the roster and some creative decision making in terms of matches has certainly allowed the members of SD Live women’s division to gain a slight edge over their Raw counterparts.

It 's hard to think of a better time for female superstars in WWE history than now with both brands competing to deliver a better product each week.

