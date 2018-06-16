WWE News: WWE to host major event at 100K-seat arena in Australia

WWE to hold its first major event in Australia since the Global Warning Tour.

WWE continues to grow reach out to their international audience

Two months after WWE made history with the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the company has officially announced another international event.

This time, the action goes down under as the men and women of WWE take their brand of world class sports entertainment to Australia.

WWE is partnering with the TEG Dainty entertainment company to present "Super Show-Down" in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October.

The event will available on both pay-per-view and the WWE Network. WWE has announced a match between Triple H and The Undertaker - marking their first encounter since the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28.

The following is an excerpt from the press release WWE published regarding the event:

Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will see The Undertaker take on Triple H for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars, including John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, Australian tag team Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, and many more.*

This will mark the company's biggest show in Australia since the Global Warning Tour from 2002 which set an attendance record of 56,734 at Docklands Stadium.

Here's the official quote from Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty:

WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade. After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE, and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums

Melbourne Cricket Ground has a 100,000 seat capacity and would mark the largest WWE show since WrestleMania 32 if the event sells out.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 22, at 12 noon Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), and is open until Tuesday, June 26 at 10.p.m. AEST.

