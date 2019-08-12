WWE News: 11 legends announced for SmackDown anniversary episode on FOX

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.58K // 12 Aug 2019, 19:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg and Sting will return on October 4

WWE has announced that the first episode of SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of several legendary Superstars.

The show, which will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday, October 4, is now being advertised as an anniversary episode to mark 20 years since the debut of SmackDown on weekly television.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon told WWE.com that he is looking forward to the company’s five-year partnership with FOX beginning in October.

“SmackDown has been delivering action-packed, family-friendly programming for two decades, and we look forward to entertaining generations to come as we begin this next chapter on FOX.”

Who will appear on SmackDown on FOX?

Seven WWE legends who appeared at Raw Reunion in July – Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry and Ric Flair – have been confirmed for the first SmackDown on FOX.

Trish Stratus, whose in-ring career came to an end against Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto at SummerSlam, will make an appearance on the show, while her most fierce rival throughout her WWE career – Lita – is also being advertised.

Following his destructive victory over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, Goldberg is due to make another return on October 4, and he will be joined by another WCW legend, Sting.

As for other potential appearances, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported in July that discussions have taken place between WWE and Donald Trump about the US President appearing on the first SmackDown episode on FOX.

"I'm told that discussions are ongoing while are three sides attempt to reach an agreement. For their part, FOX seems very happy with proceedings thus far."

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that WWE is using The Undertaker in a six-person advertisement (also containing Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, Asuka, Roman Reigns and Kofi Kingston) on its website, so “The Deadman” is also likely to appear.