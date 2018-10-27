WWE News: 2 big matches officially confirmed for NXT TakeOver: WarGames [Spoiler]

Two new matches have been added to TakeOver: WarGames

What's the story?

The official line-up for WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames is slowly and steadily coming together, and as noted, two more mouthwatering matches have now been officially confirmed for the show.

In case you didn't know...

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was first initiated in 2017 when it took place on November 18, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during Survivor Series weekend.

The first TakeOver: WarGames had a mouthwatering main event between The Undisputed Era, SAnitY, and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong, as the three groups faced-off against each other inside the WarGames structure.

Also, on the inaugural TakeOver: WarGames card, Andrade 'Cien' Almas won the NXT Championship beating Drew McIntyre, Ember Moon won the vacant NXT Women's Championship, and Aleister Black also defeated The Velveteen Dream and culminated a rivalry which eventually won the award for the best NXT feud of 2017.

The heart of the matter

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is seemingly confirmed to defend his championship against The Velveteen Dream at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames show, as seen in a recent advertising from the Staples Center, The Dream will indeed be the one to receive a shot at the NXT title after several weeks of confrontation with 'The Blackheart' on NXT TV.

Another match that has also been spoiled by the Staples Center promo is a highly anticipated clash between the returning Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano, who this past week on NXT was revealed as Black's mystery attacker, and turned heel in the process.

With the addition of these two matches, we now have three confirmed matches in total for TakeOver: WarGames, as The Undisputed Era will re-enter the grueling WarGames structure this year against the team of Ricochet, Pete Dunne, and The War Raiders.

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on 17 November 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.