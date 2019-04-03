WWE News: 2 huge matches confirmed for WrestleMania 35 pre-show

What's the story?

The question in many people's minds was as to which matches would be put on the pre-show/Kickoff show of WrestleMania 35. It looks like WWE has finally given us a confirmation on two major multi-person matches that will be on the kickoff show.

Surprisingly, it seems like, for the first time, the Cruiserweight title match will be on the main show!

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is this Sunday, and there's going to be a whopping 15 matches on the card. The length of WrestleMania has increased drastically over the years, and last year's WrestleMania run time was over 5 hours, excluding the pre-show.

Rest assured, there's a very high chance that WrestleMania 35's runtime crosses the previous record. It's going to be interesting to see how the matches are spaced out, but due to the sheer number of matches, there are going to be at least 2-3 matches which suffer from a crowd burnout.

The question is as to which match WWE will put in the death spot on the main card.

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed that the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will, in fact, be the two matches that will be on the two-hour kick-off show.

All Big 4 PPVs have two-hour preshows, and most of the time will be spent by the expert panel, mostly comprising of Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry Lawler and a legend or two more. The Cruiserweight Championship match is surprisingly not on the kickoff show, but let's hope that it isn't put in the "above mentioned" death spot at WrestleMania, used to cool the crowd down before the next big match.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is less than five days away, and WWE superstars will be getting ready to head to New York City as the road to WrestleMania is officially over.

