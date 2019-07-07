WWE News: Finn Balor set to be in action as two matches announced for SmackDown Live

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 497 // 07 Jul 2019, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor

What's the story?

WWE is all prepared for SmackDown Live this week, announcing two matches for their Tuesday night show.

Finn Balor has been without a proper feud for quite a while now, but now it appears that WWE is picking things up for Balor with a match scheduled against Shinsuke Nakamura for this Tuesday.

The other match will see two former partners face each other, as the short-lived camaraderie came to an abrupt end after Kevin Owens attacked Dolph Ziggler when the two of them lost their match against Heavy Machinery.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor has not had a feud since WWE Super ShowDown where he defeated Andrade as 'Demon' Balor. Since then, he has stayed off WWE television, until he was shown backstage with the Intercontinental Championship. During the segment, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared and eyed the Championship, indicating that he was going to be coming for it.

On the other side of things, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler were forced to team up together in a tag team match against Heavy Machinery. They found themselves at odds with each other and things ended badly when they hit each other instead of the opponents. Heavy Machinery won and got inserted into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules against the New Day and Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler will be facing each other in a match at SmackDown Live. Both are former Title contenders and both still have title ambitions, so the match might determine the futures of the stars.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor will be testing his possible future title contender on SmackDown Live in a non-title match.

Advertisement

Shinsuke Nakamura has been off television for a long while and will be using the opportunity to prove he has what it takes.

What's next?

This SmackDown Live will help to shape the feuds we can expect the feuds at Extreme Rules on the 14th of July.

Nakamura could easily be a challenge for Balor and the match between Owens and Ziggler could prove interesting, with Owens showing signs of a face turn recently.