WWE News: 2 more SmackDown stars officially back on NXT?

Triple H could do with more established names

What's the story?

Tyler Breeze was the first main roster superstar to officially move back to NXT. It was obviously something met with a positive reception and given how multiple top NXT stars have come up recently, Triple H is more than likely happy to get an extra hand from underutilised main roster superstars.

As per the tapings, it seems as though two more main roster superstars have moved back to NXT for good.

In case you didn't know...

The whole idea of "reverse call-ups" (from the main roster to NXT) has been discussed by Triple H for a while. Even in interviews, Triple H openly stated that he loved the idea of superstars who aren't doing much on the main roster coming over to NXT to give a hand.

Naturally, one can only understand how it benefits the brand, especially in a period of NXT where multiple top superstars have gone and a few more are on the verge of a call-up.

Tyler Breeze's return match was against NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Though he was unsuccessful in his effort, he reminded fans what he was capable of when given the opportunity.

The heart of the matter

The two NXT superstars who returned were none other than Apollo Crews and Killian Dain. The two returned during the latest NXT TV tapings - the tapings that filmed the episodes leading up to NXT Takeover: Toronto at SummerSlam weekend.

Killian Dain attacked Matt Riddle after his match and removed his mask to reveal himself. It looks like he'll be feuding against The King of Bros.

As for Apollo Crews, he faced the Japanese sensation Kushida, losing to him by submission. While it's clear that Dain is fully back in NXT, the same hasn't been confirmed yet for Apollo Crews. Some said that it felt like a "one-off", but WWE might be experimenting and bringing him back to NXT for good.

What's next?

Hopefully, Crews and Dain get the opportunities they deserve at NXT. Crews was a big prospect who was ruined by being called up too early for his own good.