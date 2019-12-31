WWE News: 2-time United States champion injured at Live Event

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

WWE United States Championship

Kalisto suffered an injury at a Live Event on Monday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. The 2-time United States champion was in action against The Revival in a tag-team match when he got hurt.

The Revival managed to pin Kalisto quickly and pick up the win before the referee threw the X sign a called for medical help. Early reports suggest that it could be a shoulder injury or his underarm.

There was a blunder by the WWE team backstage, however. After The Revival picked up the win, they played the Lucha House Party's music, and that got fans confused.

The good news, however, was that Kalisto left on his own and did not need the stretcher or any other help. He is now very likely to be out for a couple of weeks, and his appearance at the Royal Rumble might be a touch-and-go.

There is a good chance that Lucha House Party were going to be involved in a feud with The Revival as they have been facing each other at a lot of Live Events. Post-Christmas house shows have sen Kalisto and co pick up the wins, and that might have been the outcome if it was not for the injury.