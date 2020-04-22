The Gronk wins the 24/7 title

Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 title belt at WrestleMania 36 by pinning his friend Mojo Rawley. Recently, NFL announced that the New England Patriots have agreed to send him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in exchange for a 4th round pick. WWE posted a Twitter update soon after, stating that Gronk would have to defend his 24/7 title at all times.

Now, former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has reacted to Gronk's return to NFL. He appeared in a video that was picked up by WWE on FOX and had a message for Gronk.

Congratulations Rob, you're back playing football. You're the man. There's only one problem Rob. You still got the 24/7 Championship. It is mine. I am the rightful owner of that Championship.

Truth further demanded that Gronk give him the title back. He added that he won't stop until he gets back the title and that he knows where Tampa Bay is at. Truth said that he will show up everywhere Rob goes, to get back the title. Check out the video below:

At WrestleMania 36, Truth lost the 24/7 title to Mojo Rawley on night 1. The next night, Rawley was pinned by Gronk for the title. The 24/7 title has become synonymous with Truth, who has won the belt a total of 35 times. Truth's exploits with the belt resulted in WWE garnering a large number of views on its official Youtube channel for weeks on end, back in mid-2019.