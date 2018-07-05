WWE News: 2-Year WWE losing streak comes to an end

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.68K // 05 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle must've got the message about this losing streak ending! Does this team get an opportunity now?

What's the story?

Losing streaks are not a good thing in WWE (ask Curt Hawkins!) and they are even worse when there's no storyline or emphasis laid on the losing streak, like Hawkins.

One tag team that has been on a losing streak for a long time is the RAW tag team, The Ascension. Konnor and Viktor have been on a losing streak for the last two years but that changed this past week when they finally got their win over Heath Slater & Rhyno on WWE Main Event. (thanks to the eagle-eyed folks over on Reddit!)

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Konnor and Viktor made their main roster debut on RAW in December 2014, after three years in WWE's FCW and NXT developmental shows. When they made their switch to the main roster, they were over with the crowd, but WWE's inability to book them in the right feuds and then put them on the shelf for long periods of time didn't help the duo.

Many fans and pundits also criticised the WWE for making them look similar to the iconic Road Warriors team.

The heart of the matter

For a brief period last year, the duo seemed to be back in the reckoning and had a story going with Breezango. In this year's Superstar Shake-Up, The Ascension were moved to RAW and feuded briefly with the tag team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

The Ascension

On this week's WWE Main Event taping, The Ascension finally broke their losing streak, which stretches from way back in February 8th, 2016, when they defeated the team of Heath Slater & Rhyno.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the tag team. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt need capable opponents to continue their pairing, and The Ascension could certainly be one of the teams!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com