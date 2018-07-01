WWE News: Cedric Alexander gets married

Cedric Alexander won his Championship after facing Mustafa Ali

What's the story?

Cedric Alexander has had a good 2018 so far. He participated in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and won the title at WrestleMania.

On June 30th, 2018, the Cruiserweight Champion added another important event to his 2018, when he married his fiance and fellow professional wrestler, Aerial Monroe.

Aerial Monroe tweeted out thanking everyone for their wishes, talking about how much she appreciated them.

Thank you everyone who texted, messaged, tweeted, reached out, posted and came out to celebrate @CedricAlexander and I getting married! We love you and we appreciate you sharing in our day! #JohnsonMania — Aerial Monroe (@aerialmonroe) June 30, 2018

In case you didn't know...

The last few years have been good ones for Cedric Alexander. He participated in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic Tournament, and the company signed him on to their roster.

2018 saw him capture the vacated Cruiserweight Championship Title, in his match against Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 34. As if the winning the tournament to capture the title was not enough, he has been successful in retaining the Championship thus far.

Aerial Monroe appeared on WWE television once, but it was only as enhancement talent. She was summarily beaten by Nia Jax. She was also given a WWE Tryout at one point.

For now, she remains on the Independent Scene, where she has continued to wrestle and make a name for herself.

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander became engaged to Aerial Monroe in March of 2017. The couple remained engaged for more than a year, before finally deciding to marry each other on the 30th of June, 2018.

You can see pictures of the happy couple on their wedding day here:

May the love you share today grow stronger as you grow old together. Congrats to @CedricAlexander and @aerialmonroe 💗 pic.twitter.com/a0u3XE1bIg — D.A. Brewer (@DABrewerWWE) June 30, 2018

The wedding ceremony was attended by their family and friends, and people from all over the wrestling community took to Twitter, to wish the couple well.

What's next?

The couple looked happy in their pictures together. Cedric might take a few days off to celebrate his wedding before he returns to WWE. The upcoming week's episode of 205 Live might not feature the star so soon after his marriage.

You can see Cedric Alexander defend his title against Buddy Murphy here:

You can leave your wishes for the couple in the comments below!

